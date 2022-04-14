Leaked Overwatch 2 trailer shows off a brand new character: Sojourn

Uh oh, it looks like a gameplay video for one of the new Overwatch 2 characters has been leaked ahead of schedule. First reported by VGC earlier today, it looks as though the trailer was accidentally released on the official Taiwanse youtube channel before the planned release date.

While it was taken down swiftly, dexterous internet warriors managed to snatch it before it went down, allowing us all to get an early peek at what this new Canadian character can do in tense multiplayer matches.

Speaking of, what’s Sojourn’s deal? Well, judging from the video she comes packing a railgun with two distinct firing modes: one that shoots out rapid fire bullets, while the other releases one gigantic blast that deals massive damage all at once. Not only that, Sojourn comes with a dedicated slide ability that allows you to duck under enemy attacks and look stylish all at the same time.

In addition, Sojourn seems to have a large AEO projectile that deals damage to anyone caught inside. Fun fact, she shoots it from a slick robotic arm if you check out the animation in the trailer. Actually it’s revealed at the start of the trailer and touched on throughout that Sojourn is packing plenty of robotic enhancements all over her body, which 100% makes me want to play her when the game eventually releases.

Speaking of, a select lucky few will be able to play Sojourn earlier than most, as the closed multiplayer beta is set to go live later this month on April 26. It’s clear that an English version of this leaked trailer is likely to drop before this date, so if you want to circle back and get a better look at Sojourn you shouldn’t have long to wait.

For more Overwatch 2 news, check out the leaked UI shots of the game that went online earlier this month, featuring a battle pass as well as other interesting nuggets of info..