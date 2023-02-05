Overwatch 2's next map breaks the ice on Mei's backstory

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is dropping next week, and Blizzard has shown off a new map that will be arriving when the season arrives, Antarctic Peninsula.

Early next week, February 7 to be precise, Overwatch 2 Season 3 is coming to the competitive shooter. While full details on what to expect aren't out just yet, Blizzard has offered us a small look at the next map, Antarctic Peninsula, which looks like you'll need to have your favourite heroes dressing up a bit warmer for. This map is specifically designed for the Control game mode, and consists of three points to capture: one that surrounds a mini drill, one on an icebreaker ship, and another in the science labs.

Designing the map was apparently more of a challenge than normal, according to level designer Trey Spisak (thanks, PC Gamer). "We're used to working on you know, sort of modular, street, city-based stuff that has a lot of like real world reference, that's great to look at. All of a sudden, we say we're gonna do Antarctica and you Google 'Antarctic,' and you go, oh, you know, that's a problem."

The map also divulges a bit of the game's story, in particular to do with Mei, as this is part of the setting for the character's narrative. "One of the questions that I've heard from the public and have always been excited to answer is, 'Hey, Mei and her co-workers were frozen for ages. Why did no one ever come to rescue them?'" said lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie (thanks, GameSpot).

"It's sort of a sad question, but the answer is Overwatch tried. And that's one of the things that's so exciting about this map, you get to see a huge part of the story that we've never talked about before... You can see the Overwatch Icebreaker ship that tried to come and rescue Mei and her team but failed. And the people there had to flee because the weather was too insane--they had no choice and Overwatch was disbanded before anyone ever went back there."

Jurgens-Fyhrie also noted that you'll be able to see some hints about what Mei and her team were trying to find, as well as some kind of a secret that might point towards "something even more exciting about the story to come."

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to arrive in the game February 7 on all platforms.