Online players think this is the scariest Street Fighter 6 character in the game – do you agree?

Number crunchers online have compiled threads posted on the Street Fighter 6 Reddit, using them to determine which characters are the scariest in the mind of the fighting games' online community. Who came out on top? The answer may surprise you.

Fighters including ranged powerhouse JP, rushdown nightmare Ken and British high-flyer Cammy in the top slots. However it's Jamie who takes the top spot as the scariest Street Fighter 6 character in the mind of Reddit users.

This was determined by user perfectpencil, who collected character call out posts and the number of upvotes on these posts. They then input these into pie graphs, then used these two combined rankings to reach a final, conclusive list. The result was a good showing for many powerful characters you'd expect, but some stand out inclusions and absences.

Jamie being number one is very interesting. A tricky character for sure, his main gimmick stems from his ability to drink mid-match, providing additional special moves and eventually a powered-up state if the Jamie player manages to get four drinks in. It can be hard to punish Jamie if you don't know the intricacies of the character, especially if he's powered up, which may be the reason for his scary factor.

But perhaps more shocking is the absence of Marrisa! Not only is this character very strong with high power combos and the ability to break through Drive Impact attacks, she's the character who recently won the Red Bull Kumite! By all accounts, Marrisa is an excellent character, however apparently not a very scary one. Who knows, maybe we'll see a drastic change to the ranking once Rashid comes out.

What do you think of this scariness data? Is it about right in your eyes? Or is it wacky nonsense? Let us know below!

