Everybody's favourite Oblivion voice actor is back in Starfield

One particular character in Starfield sees the return of a voice actor who's worked with Bethesda across its games for a long time.

You might not know his name, but if you're a fan of Bethesda, you almost certainly know his voice. I'm talking about Wes Johnson, of course, a voice actor who's offered his tones to Bethesda as far back as Morrowind. Though you'll probably most likely remember him for his work in Oblivion, in particular as all of the members of the Imperial Watch, noted for their classic "Stop! You violated the law," line, amongst others. If you do remember Johnson's work, you'll probably be happy to hear that he's back in Starfield, this time voicing a character called Ron Hope.

NO FUCKING SHOT they brought back the voice actor of the Imperial Guards from Oblivion and he's in Starfield😭 pic.twitter.com/qt8ND6X7Iu — The Act Man (@TheActMan_YT) September 6, 2023

Ron, ironically enough, can be found in HopeTown, which is a settlement based on Polvo in the Valo system. He's also the CEO of HopeTech (sensing a running theme here), who you can take a mission from that involves finding a thief. Much like his Imperial Guard counterpart, he's also a bit of a stickler for holding criminals accountable, with the clip above showing how he wants the thief to be "prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Johnson isn't just known for his work as the guard in Oblivion, though. He also voices Sheogorath, the Prince of Madness, alongside Lucien Lachance, an assassin. On top of that, he also portrayed Fawks and Mister Burke in Fallout 3.

If you're interested in meeting Ron Hope, and want to take part in his questline, then you'll want to make sure that you join the Freestar Collective faction. Luckily for you, we've got a convenient guide set up that tells you where to find all of the places to sign up to the different factions, as well as the steps you need to take to join them.