Nintendo Switch 2022 year-in-review is finally here, here's how to view your annual recap

The new year is closing in on us, and fast. With it, we’re seeing all kinds of wrap-ups and round-ups of our year. Spotify Wrapped has been and gone, and yesterday, PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap-Up arrived. Alongside it, however, Nintendo dropped its own yearly round-up — Nintendo Year-in-Review — for those who have been playing their Switch this year.

Which Paldean starter did you choose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this year?

2022 was a relatively great year for Nintendo. We received Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which sold more copies than ever before, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. On top of that was Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Bayonetta 3 (that’s a lot of threes). Let’s not also forget Kirby’s huge leap into 3D with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, too.

To take a look at your Nintendo year-in-review, head over to the Nintendo Switch Year-in-Review page and sign in using your Nintendo account. From here, you’ll then be shown your annual recap!

The Nintendo Switch year-in-review details the games you’ve played this year, and how much time you’ve spent with them. You’ll be shown your most-played titles, the ones that you played on release, and there’s even a nice reminder of the games you keep coming back to over the years. And of course, if you fancy sharing your top games with friends, you’re able to share your recap from here too.

Needless to say, I played too much Pokemon this year, with Legends: Arceus and Scarlet taking the top spots for my most-played. After that, we’ve got Stardew Valley, which I spent an absolutely absurd amount of hours with. I have no regrets, although my concerns regarding the Pokemon series still stand, regardless of the time I may have spent with them.

How is your Nintendo Switch 2022 recap looking? Did you also play too much Pokemon, or was your time spent elsewhere? Do let us know!