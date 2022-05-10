If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

NINTENDO <3's INDIES

Nintendo Indie World Showcase to reveal upcoming games tomorrow, May 11

Get ready for a new Indie World Showcase.
Nintendo has announced its next Indie World Showcase will be held tomorrow, May 11.

You will be able to tune into the Livestream presentation at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK. The show is expected to last roughly 20 minutes, and it will contain information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.

Due to being indie-focused, it's doubtful we will hear anything from Nintendo itself unless it’s a collaboration with a third-party indie developer. Instead, we expect to hear about upcoming titles, and if the prior Indie World showcase from December is any indication, we’ll get some new information on previously revealed games.

During the last presentation, WayForward released a new trailer for its upcoming beat-em-up River City Girls 2. The studio showed what’s made a return, what’s new in the game, and also narrowed down a summer 2022 release

Sea of Stars, the long-awaited RPG set in The Messenger universe, also made an appearance during the December showcase. Scheduled for a late 2022 release, a look at the Sabotage-developed prequel was shown and information on the game's guest composer was shared.

