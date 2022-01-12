New Nvidia ray tracing filters and DSR updates coming with next driver update

A new GeForce Game Ready driver will be available on January 14, ensuring everyone receives the latest experience for God of War, Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman 3, The Anacrusis, GRIT and Monster Hunter Rise.

The driver will also introduce DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution), an updated Nvidia Control Panel feature, enhancing Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) resolution with AI, to improve image quality and accelerate performance.

Additionally, there are three new Nvidia Freestyle filters that will enhance games with Screen Space Ray-Traced Global Illumination, Screen Space Ambient Occlusion, and Dynamic Depth of Field. Plus, support for eight new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors and displays.

God of War goes live on PC on January 14 with enhanced graphics, exclusive PC features, and HDR. And if you play on a GeForce RTX GPU, desktop or laptop, you can enhance the game with DLSS technology, and Reflex.

On January 20, Rainbow Six extraction will also support DLSS accelerating performance, and Reflex optimizing system latency for more responsive gameplay.

With GRIT and the latest driver, the Wild West battle royale will support DLSS boosting performance by up to 60% at 4K, and optimized system latency courtesy of Reflex.

The team at Nvidia also worked with the modding community and teamed up with Pascal Gilcher, a popular ReShade Author, to release three advanced, depth-based Freestyle filters, SSAO, Dynamic DOF, and SSRTGI, a modified version of his popular "Ray Tracing ReShade Filter". These depth-based filters are accessible by pressing Alt+F3 during gameplay when GeForce Experience’s in-game overlay is enabled in the app’s settings menu.

SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination), commonly known as the “Ray Tracing ReShade Filter” enhances lighting and shadows of your favorite titles to create a greater sense of depth and realism.

SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) emphasizes the appearance of shadows near the intersections of 3D objects, especially within dimly lit/indoor environments.

Dynamic DOF (Depth of Field) applies bokeh-style blur based on the proximity of objects within the scene giving your game a more cinematic suspenseful feel.

With DLDSR and SSRTGI combined, users will be able to enjoy what feels like a remastered experience in classic games such as Prey, for example.

You will be able to update to the latest driver by opening the Nvidia Control Panel, and navigate to Manage 3D Settings > DSR Factors, and select DLDSR.