Netflix just added one of 2022's best games for free on Android and iOS

"If you love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you’ll love Shredder's Revenge," wrote Connor in his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge review last year.

"With up to six player co-op, it’s the perfect game to slap on in the living room with some friends crashing round, plug in a few controllers and have a bash."

Take a look this and tell me it's not worth downloading.

But what if you wanted all that frenetic chaos on the go? What If you wanted to boot up some turtle-fueled nonsense on the road, or during a tour of your city's sewer system, or in a pizzeria? Well, Netflix has some good news for you.

Netflix Games has just launched the arcade throwback game on the Play Store for Android and the App Store on iOS (the first time the game is available on those platforms). Similarly to every other Netflix Games release, you will need a Netflix subscription and account in order to play the title. Once you're all set up with the service, there are no extra fees or hidden costs, and you can enjoy the full Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge experience.

He's trying to get out!

The game is made by the same studio that released the fantastic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game some years ago, and further demonstrates how well Tribute Games understands the genre and the appeal of the arcade throwback. Even if you only boot the game up to give it a quick go out of curiosity, it's worth a shot – you've got literally nothing to lose!

The download is 249MB to begin, and will take up roughly 1.5GB once fully installed on your device. The game can be played via bluetooth controller (and yes, your PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S pads will pair up with your device for this) and there's no FPS cap – so if you have a decent handset, you'll be playing a perfectly cromulent version of the game.

It's a charming style.

It's a crime that no-one is playing Netflix’s games (well, almost no-one – 1% of Netflix subscribers are). Given that over 200 million people have access to, say, one of the best strategy games out there and don’t even know about it is ridiculous. You'd think Netflix would put some marketing behind this bonus feature that everyone has access to, but alas.

So, TMNT has been added to a roster that also includes Poinpy, Krispee Street, and Knittens, as well as a glut of Stranger Things games, too. Simply open the app on your phone, hit the big 'Games' button on the screen, and follow the instructions. Thank us later.