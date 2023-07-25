Is this the grossest Xbox controller ever created?

The release of Paramount Pictures upcoming film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is right around the corner, and honestly, it doesn’t look half-bad. For those of us who love pizza just as much as these turtles do, Xbox has dished out a new controller.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles xbox controller isn’t just clad in green with the faces of Donatello, Raphael, and co. plastered on it. It’s also pizza-scented, and is supposedly the world's first ever pizza-scented controller.

I don’t know about you, but an Xbox controller that smells like pizza doesn’t exactly appeal to me. It’s a cool concept, for sure, and maybe it smells as wonderful as freshly-baked pizza does, but I actually prefer it when my gaming space doesn’t smell like food, for the most part. That said, I can see this making a great addition to some setups, and it is a real treat for TMNT fans. And if you win the controller, it's the perfect excuse to order some pizza and celebrate.

Sadly, if you’re keen on this Xbox controller, you can’t purchase it directly. You can, however, enter a competition to be in with a chance of winning the controller for free. To do so, you’ll need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter, and retweet the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet with the hashtag #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes, which we have embedded below!

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕



follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers!



be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!



ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This particular competition will come to an end on August 13, 2023, so you’ve plenty of time to pass it around to your friends and enter. There are some rules and eligibility criteria for the competition, too, so be sure to give those a read when entering the sweepstake.

This TMNT-themed and pizza scented Xbox controller is the perfect controller to be playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with, too. A timeless arcade game that hails back to the 80s, Shredder’s Revenge is playable for free via Xbox Game Pass.

There’s also a TMNT DLC being added to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, so be sure to grab that if you’re a TMNT fan.

Will you be entering the sweepstakes to win the pizza scented TMNT Xbox controller? Do let us know, and while you’re at it, let us know what you think of a pizza-scented controller in general. It’s not something I’d add to my collection, but it reminds me a lot of the McCrispy Gaming Chair that was available in a competition from McDonalds a while back…