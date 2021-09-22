Neo: The World Ends With You comes to PC next week

Neo: The World Ends With You comes to PC next weekSquare Enix's long-awaited JRPG sequel, Neo: The World Ends With You, arrives on PC next week.
Neo: The World Ends With You is heading to PC, just a few months after its release on consoles, and will be arriving on the platform as a an Epic Games Store exclusive.
The game – which our own Alex Donaldson called "a perfect belated follow-up to a cult classic" – is set to arrive on PC on September 28.
The publisher seemingly announced the PC release date a little early via its own website, and you can now pre-order the game on the Epic Game Store. The game will set you back $49.99/£49.99
Neo: The World Ends With You is a sequel to 2007's DS game, simply titled The World Ends With You. A port of the original came to the Nintendo Switch a few years back (allowing the cult title to get something of a second chance in the mainstream market) and this new game coming to PC will hopefully allow more people to enjoy the peculiar tale of the deadly week-long Reapers' Game.It's a great game for anyone craving a little bit of digital tourism right now, too. As Alex said in our prview of the game: "If nothing else, this new 3D recreation of Shibuya might allow fans to undertake a little bit of digital tourism, taking in the sights of the city in a year when travel feels impossible. The developers laugh when I say that’s what I’m most looking forward to in the game, but also nod excitedly." If this news has primed your taste for more TWEWY, don't fret: there's also an anime based on the events of the series, too.