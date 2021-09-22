Neo: The World Ends With You comes to PC next week

Neo: The World Ends With You is heading to PC, just a few months after its release on consoles, and will be arriving on the platform as a an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The game – which our own Alex Donaldson called "a perfect belated follow-up to a cult classic" – is set to arrive on PC on September 28.

The publisher seemingly announced the PC release date a little early via its own website, and you can now pre-order the game on the Epic Game Store. The game will set you back $49.99/£49.99

Neo: The World Ends With You is a sequel to 2007's DS game, simply titled The World Ends With You. A port of the original came to the Nintendo Switch a few years back (allowing the cult title to get something of a second chance in the mainstream market) and this new game coming to PC will hopefully allow more people to enjoy the peculiar tale of the deadly week-long Reapers' Game.