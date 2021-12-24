After revealing that Square Enix felt that Neo: The World Ends With You sold disappointingly, Nintendo Life now reports that the producer wants fans to show their support if they want to see more games in the series.

Speaking with Nintendo Life, producer Tomohiko Hirano says that nothing has been decided on the future of the series, and that fan support could be the tipping point:

"Frankly speaking, nothing has been decided in terms of a next installment. However, as a game based on an actual city, there are still many areas that we still haven’t been able to bring to life in the games, so a part of me wants to realize that in some way. If players convey their passion for the game to us, our company may decide to let us make a sequel!"

Series director Tatsuya Kando echoed this sentiment, asking fans to send their “thoughts and emotions” for another entry. On the one hand, it’s easy to sympathize with the devs, as it’s always hard when your game doesn’t sell well enough. But the original game garnered a cult following over the years, and it’s only thanks to this phenomenon that we eventually got a sequel at all in what was something of a miracle in game development. Also, by all accounts, Neo: The World Ends With You is a very different beast, albeit a very good one, so of course fans will respond differently to the game.

The World Ends With You hasn’t been heard from since its initial release in 2007 aside from some crossover with Kingdom Hearts and a handful of ports. It was a surprise that a sequel was finally announced late last year. And even though sales may have been disappointing to the publisher, a port was still released on PC in September.

Neo: The World Ends With You is out now for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.