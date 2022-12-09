If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Feeling Fruity?

Multiplayer mascot havoc, Crash Team Rumble, coming 2023 to PlayStation and Xbox

Collect that delicious, delicious fruit.
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Crash Team Rumble is a brand new 4v4, team-based multiplayer that pits the orange bandicoot himself, his friends, and enemies against each other in the quest for wumpa fruit.

After Crash was lowered from the sky like some kind of angelic cherub at The Game Awards, he treated us to a reveal of the next game he's starring in Crash Team Rumble. If this sounds familiar, there was supposedly a game called Wumpa League that very likely turned into Crash Team Rumble. The reveal trailer is mostly on the cinematic side, but there is a morsel of gameplay to take a gander at.

It looks like you'll be able to play as a range of classic characters, using each of their unique abilities to collect wumpa fruit, though I can't get any more specific than that based on the trailer provided.

This latest outing comes from Toys for Bob, the developer behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which last we heard of them had been pretty much relegated to working on Call of Duty for the time being.

Crash Team Rumble will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, some time in 2023.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch