Multiplayer mascot havoc, Crash Team Rumble, coming 2023 to PlayStation and Xbox

Crash Team Rumble is a brand new 4v4, team-based multiplayer that pits the orange bandicoot himself, his friends, and enemies against each other in the quest for wumpa fruit.

After Crash was lowered from the sky like some kind of angelic cherub at The Game Awards, he treated us to a reveal of the next game he's starring in Crash Team Rumble. If this sounds familiar, there was supposedly a game called Wumpa League that very likely turned into Crash Team Rumble. The reveal trailer is mostly on the cinematic side, but there is a morsel of gameplay to take a gander at.

It looks like you'll be able to play as a range of classic characters, using each of their unique abilities to collect wumpa fruit, though I can't get any more specific than that based on the trailer provided.

This latest outing comes from Toys for Bob, the developer behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which last we heard of them had been pretty much relegated to working on Call of Duty for the time being.

Crash Team Rumble will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, some time in 2023.