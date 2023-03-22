If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Crash Team Rumble closed beta scheduled for April

Pre-order to gain access.

Crash Team Rumble, the upcoming 4v4 multiplayer game set in the Crash Bandicoot universe, will go into closed beta next month.

Pre-orders start today, and the closed beta is slated for April 20-24.

Crash Team Rumble - Pre-Order and Get Access to the Closed Beta | Pre-Order Trailer

From Toys For Bob, the studio that developed Spyro’s Reignited Trilogy and Skylanders, Crash Team Rumble is a team-based competition. In it, you are tasked with collecting and banking Wumpa fruit before the competing team. The team with the most fruit, in the end, is the winner.

This is accomlished by competing across a variety of maps, using heroes and villains from the Crash Bandicoot universe. Each has unique abilities to help their team collect more fruit than the other, and your team can consist of both heroes and villains.

The complete player roster is still a secret, but Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile have been confirmed and are playable in the beta.

Each of the available characters has a role such as Scorer, Blocker, or Booster. In addition to these three roles, each character will have stats like health, Wumpa carrying capacity, combat, and mobility. They will also have unique abilities and a special power available once your power meter is filled.

The competitive, strategic, multiplayer, platforming game is cross-platform through public and private matches.

Crash Team Rumble is set to release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 20.

