HOMELANDER!

Mortal Kombat 1 adds new guest characters Homelander, Peacemaker, and some familiar faces

Omni-Man, Erma, Quan Chi, Takeda, and more.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

NetherRealm announced at San Diego Comic-Con some of the guest characters that will appear in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of its first DLC pack.

These characters are Homelander, Invincible's Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. Mortal Kombat characters included in the pack are Erma, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

A trailer introducing your roster for the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack fighters.

Homelander will look just like he does on the Amazon series, and the DC universe character Peacemaker will resemble John Cena's character in the HBO Max series.

The panel also announced other characters for the game: Baraka, Darrius, Khameleon, Li Mei, and Tanya/

You'll be able to acquire this Kombat Pack with the Kollector's Edition and the Premium Edition of the game.

Here's a full rundown of what was announced at SDCC (thanks, Gematsu):

Main Characters

  • Baraka
  • Li Mei
  • Tanya
  • Kameo Fighter: Darrius

Kombat Pack DLC

Main Characters

  • Ermac
  • Homelander
  • Omni-Man
  • Peacemaker
  • Quan Chi
  • Takeda Takahashi

Kameos

  • Ferra
  • Johnny Cage
  • Khameleon
  • Mavado
  • Tremor
  • Skins: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage

As previously reported, Kameo fighters are a unique roster of partners who assist your main fighter during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities. They enhance fights with Special Moves, Throws, and defensive Breakers.

The game itself is set in a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang and features a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases for PC, PS5. Switch, and Xbox Series X on September 19.

Give both the Kombat Roster reveal trailer and the Umgadi trailer a watch for more information and a look at the characters.

In Mortal Kombat 1, Umgadi warriors are chosen for greatness and will uphold their duties at any cost.
