Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak livestream set for March 15

Capcom will host a livestream on March 15 which will focus on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The stream will last around 20 minutes promises reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more. It kicks off at 7am PT, 10am ET, 2pm UK and will be broadcast on Twitch.

While details on the expansion are slim, we do know that it will introduce at least three new monsters, a new quest rank, new locations, and more.

Speaking of Monster Hunter Rise, the game will be the next game trial available for Nintendo Switch Online in North America and Europe. Ther trial will go live on March 11 and will be available until March 17.

All progress will transfer over to the full game if purchased.

Monster Hunter Sunbreak launches summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.