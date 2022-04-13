Check out this gorgeous Mirror's Edge inspired Unreal Engine 5 project

If you’re an old and jaded Mirror’s Edge fan, 3d environment artist Thomas Ripoll may be creating something that’ll put a big grin on your face. Built with the shiny new Unreal Engine 5, Thomas has released screenshots of their own project onto Twitter, and it looks like they nailed it.

Current progress of my #UE5 scene inspired by Mirror's Edge. pic.twitter.com/vf4h0gm66C — Thomas Ripoll Kobayashi / 小林透真 (@tomrkobayashi) April 10, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Linked above is the tweet containing multiple screenshots of this early project, all of which features that awesome mix of minimalism and modernism with clean primary colours pasted all over a sea of bright white urban sprawl. Everything in the images above is self-made and immediately fits the Mirror’s Edge aesthetic.

According to the creator, they’d like to have something playable in this loving recreation of the Mirror’s Edge style, although with no coding experience a dedicated parkour movement system may be outside of their ability for now. Nonetheless, even running around these environments would be lush and would no doubt cause a wave of nostalgia to rush in.

These scenes came out quick too, with Unreal Engine 5 only releasing to the public at the start of this month. Already we’ve seen some brilliant looking projects out in the wild, like the excellent Matrix UE5 demo and a fun Simpsons Hit and Run project released a while back. Now, with anyone able to play around with the engine, it’s only a matter of time before we see even more cool projects flood in.

What do you think of this? Would you like to see a new Mirror’s Edge game using Unreal Engine 5? Let us know below if that’s the case and be sure to send Thomas some love!