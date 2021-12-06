You can pre-load The Matrix Awakens Unreal tech demo on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S now

It's official: The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo is real – and it's available for you to download now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S ahead of it's mysterious full reveal later this week.

Back on Saturday, we reported on rumours that some sort of Unreal Engine 5/The Matrix Resurrections experience is on the way. Now, thanks to a cross-promotional push, we have learned the whole thing is, indeed, real.

You can find The Matrix Awakens experience available on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts right now, and it's available as a 29GB download on both console platforms.

You can get it installed now, ahead of the reveal of the whole experience at The Game Awards 2021 later this week.

Per a new tweet, Neo and Trinity will appear to unveil what the marketing masterminds behind the blockbuster film and The Game Awards will show off this Unreal Engine 5-powered collaboration.

"Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss," notes the experience's blurb. "Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo."

The Game Awards will take place live, in-person at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keighley has boasted that the marketing megashow will showcase 'at least 40 games', offer 'true next-gen-stuff'. And, assumedly, about 5,000 adverts.