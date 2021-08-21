YouTuber Reubs has remade The Simpsons: Hit and Run in Unreal Engine 5, and even added some ray traced lighting.

While he has only created the first mission in the game, what Reubs created is super cool.

In the video, Reubs goes over how he remade the game, starting with the map, creating Homer, and adding the UI. He then shows a bit of gameplay, and a look at the vehicles, missions, and the finishing touches.

Gameplay starts around the 5:50 minute mark. Then, the main gameplay showcase occurs at the 10:48 mark.

It really goes to show what the game could be if a studio were to remaster or redo the title completely. Heck, even Joe McGinn, the lead designer on the original game was impressed with Reubs' work, going by the pinned comment on the video.

Watching the video really makes us want an HD re-release or remake of the game. Heck, even the original producer thinks it would be a good idea.

The game has continually popped up on our wishlists over the years here at VG247 and most recently in our Best PS2 games list.

The game was released way back in 2003 for GameCube, PS2, and the original Xbox before being ported to Windows. It was inspired by the Grand Theft Auto series, and the developers Radical Entertainment collaborated with the show's writers and cast on the dialogue.