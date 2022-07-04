Mint PSA Pokemon card put to the test with bullets, fire, and more... for science

Just how safe are your Pokemon trading cards? Well, Dicebreaker put a Mint PSA Charizard through its paces for one video to see just how indestructible the card might be. This includes simply dropping it, shooting it with various armaments, and even trying to roast it; what's the final straw for this card, or will it pass these extreme tests?

The specifics of the card are as follows: it's a PSA Mint 9 holographic Charizard GX Pokemon card from the 2019 Hidden Fates set. This means the card is worth approximately £20 GBP, unlike Logan Paul's Charizard card from the original base set, which is currently worth over £400,000 GBP approximately. Although, Paul argues it's worth a lot more.

The card at hand arrived in a protective case, and is encased in a second protective case for a little added survivability. The team tested the card (and cases) by putting them through seven different trials, and you can watch exactly how it all went down via the YouTube embed below.

Check out Dicebreaker putting this Pokemon card to the challenge!

The first test is dropping the Pokemon card from a height, with the very final test being shooting the card with a shotgun. In between all of that, we see our PSA Mint 9 Charizard drowned, shot with other armaments such as a bow and air rifle, and set on fire. It's all very 'Brainiac meets board games', as commenters have noticed, and it's good fun seeing just how far these protective cases, and the team at Dicebreaker, can go.

Now, the card looks as though it may fail at the first hurdle when it's first protective case shatters. Alas, Dicebreaker don't stop there; they slap some tape on it and continue with their incredibly important scientific tests. As Dicebreaker's Maddie exclaims in the video, the scientific community need to know exactly how safe our Pokemon cards are.

I won't spoil the rest of video for you, but I will say that as Dicebreaker's tests become more extreme, there's really no telling whether the card will make it to the end of the video in one piece. It's tense, and on the whole, the durability of the PSA Mint 9 Charizard is incredibly impressive.

In the video's comments, one fan - Dan Jackson - says that themselves and a colleague are working on an indestructible case for trading cards right now. If the video reaches 10,000 views, the team at Dicebreaker are willing to test it out. I don't know about you, but I'm looking forward to seeing the this next instalment... so, go see for yourself just how indestructible (or not) Dicebreaker's prized card was!