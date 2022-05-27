If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CODENAME KEYSTONE

Microsoft to "pivot away from the current iteration" of its Xbox streaming device, codenamed Keystone

The company is looking into different iterations before releasing it to the masses.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Earlier this month, a report surfaced that Microsoft was getting into the games streaming business with an Amazon Fire TV Stick-like device. The report was accurate, but Microsoft has since decided to refocus its efforts on "a new approach."

The report stated that within 12 months, the device would be released and allow users to stream games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That appears to no longer be the case, according to a Microsoft spokesperson speaking with Windows Central, as the device, codenamed Keystone, may not see the light of day after all - at least in its current form.

Watch on YouTube

"As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers," said the spokesperson.

"We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

The initial May report also stated within 12 months, Samsung smart TVs would be getting an Xbox streaming app for the sets. Whether this is still the case remains to be seen.

Microsoft has been a proponent of streaming for quite a while, and at E3 2016, Phil Spencer noted a change in the gaming landscape as most people were playing games on more than one device.

Spencer said that Microsoft wanted to deliver Xbox gaming in a way that allows users more freedom and choice that would enable them to play the games they want on any device they want.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch