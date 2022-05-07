Microsoft plans to go into the games streaming business, according people familiar with the matter.

According to a VentureBeat report, within the next 12 months, Microsoft plans to release an Xbox cloud-gaming streaming device which could be similar in form to a Roku puck or an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The report states the device will allow users to not only stream games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but movies and television shows too.

But it's not just a physical stick or puck. Samsung smart TVs are said to be getting an Xbox streaming app for the sets. Like the streaming sticks, it will also roll out sometime within the next 12 months.

If Microsoft does produce the aforementioned, it wouldn't be surprising. Way back in 2016 at E3, Phil Spencer noted the gaming landscape was changing, and that while consoles remain a major part of the ecosystem, most people play games on more than one device and it's shifting the way we think about gaming.

"At Xbox, we want to deliver a world where you have more freedom and choice to play the games you want, with the people you want, on the devices you want. A world where you can play without boundaries. A world beyond generations," he said.

And the company is making good on its promise with its cloud gaming initiative, which has more and more games added to it every month. And most recently, Xbox Cloud Gaming added Fortnite to the service allowing you to play it on iOS, Android, and PC for free.