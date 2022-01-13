Microsoft is no longer producing Xbox One consoles

Microsoft has stopped manufacturing Xbox One S consoles in order to focus on the production of Xbox Series X/S.

News of Xbox One production ceasing was confirmed by Microsoft to The Verge.

The company stopped making Xbox One X back in July 2020, but Xbox One S manufacturing continued until the end of the year.

The news comes on the heels of a Bloomberg report stating that Sony is continuing to produce its PS4 console despite planning to end manufacturing at the end of last year. Is it said the company will continue to produce the console due to PS5 shortages, and that one million units will be made this year.

Speaking of shortages, there is still a shortage of Xbox Series X consoles, but there doesn't seem to be much of an issue acquiring an Xbox Series S. At least in some places.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer told The Verge after the launch of Series X/S in 2020, that Microsoft manufactured more Xbox Series X consoles than Series S, but, there is also a steady stream of Series S consoles arriving on the market. This is because it can "build more of the Series S [chips] in the same [chip] die space" as it can for the Series X.

In December 2021, Xbox Series X/S sales in the UK crossed over the one million units sold mark, and sales were up 108% thanks to more stock being made available.

Spencer also recently stated that Microsoft has sold more Xbox Series X/S consoles than any previous version of Xboxes. Now, it just needs to "meet the demand" of the consumer base.