Metroid Prime Remastered Frigate Crash Site | How to get the Gravity Suit, Grapple Beam, and Power Bombs

Throughout Metroid Prime Remastered, Samus as her work cut out for her as she traverses Tallon IV, tackling enemies and collecting artifacts. By now, we’ll have the Ice Beam at our disposal, as well as Super Missiles, but we’ll need a few more things before we’re prepared for the game’s end.

Throughout the next portion of our walkthrough, we’ll be retrieving upgrades, fending off pirates, and even collecting an artifact or two. So, without further ado, here’s our guide to getting around Frigate Crash Site, including how to get the Gravity Suit, Grapple Beam, and Power Bombs in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Frigate Crash Site | How to get the Gravity Suit

You’ll have ended Phendrana Drifts Part 2 in Tallon Overworld. More specifically, at Transport to Chozo Ruins East.

Make your way through to Frigate Crash Site. Here, make your way over to the door obscured by crates, watching out for the Space Pirates.

Use the Morph Ball in here to pass, and you’ll wind up back at the Landing Site.

From here, we’ve got quite the journey to go on; make your way to Transport to Magmoor Caverns East. Then, run through and take the Transport to Phendrana Drifts North.

From here, head to the Quarantine Cave. Use the Spider Track to reach the door on your right, and roll on through the next tunnel.

You’ll arrive in Transport to Magmoor Caverns South; but instead of using the elevator, use the Spider Track behind it to reach yet another door.

Ignore the Transport and head up this Spider Track.

Continue on until you reach the Frozen Pike area; in this area, the door we want to go through is directly across from us and up.

Go through the door where Samus is located on this map.

This door will then land you in the Frost Cave. Take care of the Hunter Metroid here using your Ice Beam, but neglect the Glider here. You’ll find some stalactite up to the right that can be shot down using a Missile; jump onto this platform and go through the door to the Save Station.

Use Missiles on stalactite to forge new paths. This door will take you to a Save Station.

There’ll be more stalactite to fire a Missile at, and you’ll be able to go through the next purple door. Use the Morph Ball to roll through the next tunnel. Once in Phendrana’s Edge, head underwater and through the door here.

You’ll end up going through another tunnel before reaching Hunter’s Cave; shoot the three stalactite hangings in here. Use the new platforms to reach the next purple door.

Continue along yet another tunnel and into the Gravity Chamber. On the other side of the pool is the Gravity Suit. Go grab it, taking care of the enemies in this room. Then, return all the way back to Frigate Crash Site. This was quite the detour, but we’ll need this suit soon.

Then, return all the way back to Frigate Crash Site. This was quite the detour, but this suit will come in handy.

How to get to Phazon Mines in Metroid Prime Remastered

At the Frigate Crash Site, head underwater where you’ll find a small route to Morph Ball through. This’ll spit you out right at the ruined Frigate; destroy the crates and advance through the grey door.

Clear the crates and enter the Frigate.

Make your way through the tunnel and Ventilation Shafts, taking care of the turrets. In the turret room, pop on the Thermal Visor and fire the Wave Beam at the two power sources in this room to open the next door. Continue on into the Reactor Core.

Power sources are easy to find with the Thermal Visor on, and glow red like this.

In here, we’ll need to use the Thermal Visor to locate four power sources around the room; shoot each of them with the Wave Beam to unlock the next door. They're easy enough to spot since they glow bright red, but you'll find three of the power sources by the locked door in this room, close to ground level. The fourth power source is also at ground level, on the other side of the room directly across from the locked door.

Head through the newly-unlocked door into Reactor Access, and use the Save Station to your right if needed. You’ll need to whip out the Thermal Visor in Reactor Access to locate two more power sources. You know the drill, shoot them with your Wave Beam and head through the next door.

In Cargo Freight Lift to Deck Gamma, do the same thing before platforming up; equip the Thermal Visor and shoot the Wave Beam at the power source here. Jump up some of the platforms here, and repeat the process two more times while keeping the tentacles at bay. Then, use the newly-powered door up top.

It's worth noting that there's an energy tank at the bottom of this hall. Blast the crate it is in using your Ice Beam to retrieve it!

Advance through the next hall and into Biohazard Containment. Clear out the turrets first, and then pop that Thermal Visor on again. There are two power sources above the water, and one down below.

Then, go through the door below the water.

Advance through yet another hall and into Biotech Research Area 1; more of the same here… put your Thermal Visor on and use the Wave Beam again on the three power sources in this room (two down below, one up above). Then, head through the next door, and through the next hall.

You’ll now wind up in the Connection Elevator to Deck Area; jump down. Use the Morph Ball in the upcoming tunnel to reach the Great Tree Hall, and make your way out of the water. Then, the next door to go through is the white one.

Roll through this tunnel and head out of the water.

Here, head on down to Phazon Mines East! Exit into Quarry Access, and advance into the Main Quarry. In this room, we’ll face more turrets. If you need to save your game, a Save Station can be accessed via the Spider Track to the right here.

How to get Power Bombs in Metroid Prime Remastered

Now, climb to the top of this room and once again, equip that Thermal Visor and fire at the power source. This will turn on and show you a nearby computer that we then need to scan. Scan it, then you can ride along the Spider Track here to grab a Missile Expansion, if you want.

This power source is behind the pillar up top.

Then, scan the two panels back at the bottom to deactivate the force field in here. Continue up ahead and into the Mine Security Station.

In here, our next door is on the ceiling, but it'll be locked until the pirates are taken care of. So, kill them off with your Wave Beam and look up.

Continue on into Elite Research, shooting any barriers blocking your way. Scan the two red panels in here, and some platforms will emerge (as well as more enemies). Keep on top of the enemies, and scan the next panels on the upper level for more platforms to appear.

This next set of panels are where the enemies spawn once you reach the room's second level.

Now, we’re going to use the cannon in the ceiling. Use the spinning slot here to aim the cannon at the far wall, and then scan the panel to fire it.

Boost in this slot twice to aim the cannon at the far wall.

Head through the gray door that has now been revealed.

In Research Access, use the Spider Track and advance into Ore Processing. In this room, we need to rotate a pillar so that the Spider Track is usable.

To rotate each track, hop into the small machine here with a slot for the ball, pictured below. Use a Morph Ball Bomb to rotate the pillar once. Go up the blue Spider Track, using the next bomb slot on this level to have the red track point to the left.

Then, jump back down again to the original ball slot and bomb it again so that you can ride up the red track from the floor.

Bomb this slot, then head on up and bomb the next one before coming back down again.

Once the track is fully connected, go through the gray door that the red track will spit you out at. Once at the elevator, scan it and hop into the Hologram.

Make your way into Elite Control, where we’re going to be up against an Elite Pirate. He seems like a big boss, but he's pretty easy to take down using Missiles; aim at the cannon on his back. When he’s taken care of, don’t neglect to kill off the other enemies in this room.

Head up the ramps and disable the force field by scanning the nearby panel. Then, head through the gray door up top into the Ventilation Shaft. Go straight through here into Omega Access, and then through the gray door on the floor.

Advance through Dynamo Access, and in Dynamo, take out the drone using charged Ice Beam attacks, or the Wavebuster. With the drone dead, a hole is busted in the floor below.

Change into the Morph Ball and drop into one hellscape of an electric maze. Manouvre around the maze carefully, using Morph Ball Bombs to clear any ice hurdles in the way.

Hope down this hole and carefully navigate the maze.

At the center, you’ll unlock Power Bombs! There’ll also be a gray door leading to a Save Station, and I suggest using it.

How to get the Grapple Beam in Metroid Prime Remastered

Platform your way out of this room, and unfortunately, we need to go back the way we came and into Ore Processing again.

Along the way, you'll need to tackle another Elite Pirate in Omega Research, and can collect the Map Station for this area finally. On the upper level, simply Power Bomb the rubble to reveal it.

Also en route is the Ventilation Shaft. If you Power Bomb the drain by the entrance and scan the panel up ahead, you can dispel the Puffers here, and collect another Energy Tank. After that, Morph Ball Boost your way up the halfpipe and out of this room.

Power Bomb this drain and scan the panel to find an Energy Tank.

The route to Ore Processing is straight forward now, but there will be more enemies along the way.

Once in Ore Processing, go up the red Spider Track and use your shiny new Power Bombs on the rubble here. Then, adjust the yellow track from this third ball slot so that it is facing away from you.

Power Bomb this rubble to continue with the Spider Track puzzle; we're aligning the yellow track this time.

Go down to the second machine and adjust the track again, and then do the same from the first machine at ground level.

Ride up the completed track and use another Power Bomb on the rubble here. Head through the next door to unlock the Grapple Beam! Back in Ore Processing, use the Grapple Hook to your right and advance into Waste Disposal.

In Waste Disposal, you'll have a rather nice water-based ball course to go on before being spat out in the Main Quarry again, where I recommend saving.

We're done in Phazon Mines for now, so make your way to Transport to Tallon Overworld South, as this is where we’re headed next!

That's it for the Frigate Crash Site of Metroid Prime Remastered. Up next, we'll be venturing across Phazon Mines (after having been on a artifact run). Stay tuned for more of our walkthrough.