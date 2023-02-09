Metroid Prime Remastered comparison video shows just how gorgeous the new game is

The Metroid Prime Remaster is out and making a massive impact among its fans, but for those who compared the new look against the original game, impressive hardly does the game justice. It looks fantastic.

Thanks to videos like the one embedded below, we can see exactly how far we’ve come in terms of visual fidelity and graphical quality in general. Whole new assets, totally recreated and faithfully recreated as per the original game go a long way in bringing the classic back to life.

The word remaster gets thrown around a lot. On one hand, it’s used in marketing for games when they’ve gotten a fresh coat of paint, but little else. The Metroid Prime Remaster represents the other side of the video game remake: a grand overhaul of myriad aspects that takes a lot more legwork. As the video above shows, everything from lighting to FPS and resolution has gotten a major upgrade.

All of this work, if nothing else, has left Metroid fans very happy. A community who have been left to their own devices for so long finally have a fresh game to dig their teeth into. So what if it’s just Prime again? As if you needed an excuse to go back and play it again.

If you've not seen the reveal trailer for Metroid Prime Remake yet, check it out here!

What do you think of this remake? It was released suddenly during the Nintendo Direct last night, so download it now if you haven’t already and let us know what you think!