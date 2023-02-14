Original Metroid Prime developers criticise remaster for excluding full credits

You might’ve heard that there was a Nintendo Direct last week, and what a great showcase it was. Not only did we get a good glimpse of upcoming games coming to the Nintendo Switch, but the long-rumoured Metroid Prime Remastered was privy to a stealth launch shortly after.

Alas, Metroid Prime fans could rejoice. However, the original developers behind Metroid Prime are expressing their frustrations with the remastered game. More specifically, its lack of full credits.



Former Metroid Prime developer, Zoid Kirsch, took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the credits. “While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I’m let down Metroid Prime’s Remaster does not include the full original game credits.”

Kirsch continues, “I worked with so many amazing people on the game and everyone’s name should be included in the remaster.”

This tweet was later followed up by another original developer, Jack Mathews, who said that, “this is a travesty.” Despite noting that most of his own code was probably replaced, Mathews states that this is “shameful” for “people whose code and work are largely unchanged, like Mark HH, Steve McCrea, all the uprezzed art and concepts, the game design.”

You can check out how Metroid Prime Remastered’s end-game credits currently look in this YouTube video uploaded by Rubhen925. Skip to 19:18 if you want to avoid witnessing the ending.

This isn’t the first time the Metroid series has run into issues with credits, either. Back when Metroid Dread launched, the same issues had arisen, with some developers claiming they were not appropriately credited for their work (via Ars Technica). It’s a prevalent issue in the industry, and here’s to hoping that these talented individuals get the credit they deserve, one day.

