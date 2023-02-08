Metroid Prime Remastered appears out of nowhere and it's out now

Nintendo has shadow dropped Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch, and it's out the eShop now.

The game was announced during this evening's Nintendo Direct.

Metroid Prime Remastered out now on the Nintendo eShop

It features new controls and other new features. It will also be made available at retail, but a release date was not provided.

Metroid Prime was originally released for GameCube in 2002 and stars Samus Aran exploring an alien planet of Tallon IV. It features revamped graphics, sound, unlockable art, and updated control schemes.

Your jpob is to uncover the Space Pirates’ experiments and gather information about the toxic substance that left the planet in ruin. You can also upgrade your arsenal, especially the Arm Cannon, to provide an advantage over otherworldly creatures, Space Pirates, and Metroids.

If you backtrack through areas and pay close attention to your environment to solve puzzles, you will get more upgrades. You’ll need the help of abilities like the Ice Beam, Missiles, and several visors to dispatch the alien threats.

Metroid Prime Remastered will run you $39.99.