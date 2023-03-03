Metroid Prime Remastered Artifact Temple | How to beat Meta Ridley

It’s time for the ultimate showdown in Metroid Prime Remastered, and I hope that you’re prepared! If not, now is the time to retrieve all the Energy Tanks and Missile Expansions that you can, and you should hopefully have all the suit and weapon upgrades you need.

Catch the trailer for Metroid Prime Remastered right here.

In this section of Metroid Prime Remastered, we’re going to drop off all these artifacts we’ve collected, and take on the boss, Meta Ridley. So, with all your wits about you, here’s how to beat Meta Ridley in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Artifact Temple

Following the conclusion to our time in Phazon Mines in Metroid Prime Remastered, you should now be in the Tallon Overworld. The first thing you want to do, if you haven’t already, is head to the Landing Site and save your game via the Gunship.

With that done, we’re now going to deposit all twelve of our artifacts in the Artifact Temple. Just note that as soon as we do this, there’ll be a big boss fight, so make sure you have everything you need beforehand.

Head to the Artifact Temple from the Landing Site, pictured above, and deposit your artifacts. As the temple then begins to do its thing, the one and only Meta Ridley will finally fly down toward you, and your fight begins.

How to beat Meta Ridley in Metroid Prime Remastered

During the first portion of your fight with Meta Ridley, there are three attacks to brace yourself for as he flies around the Artifact Temple.

When he is far out in the sky, he swoops down toward you, and will do something similar to what deceased pirates do, try to bomb you. You’ll want to run away from this attack when it happens. His second attack is when he stops mid-air and begins to close his wings over; he’ll soon fire multiple missiles at you that you need to run away from. Finally, his third attack is when he simply uses his beam weapon on you, stomping down on you with his feet.

As is usually the case with these fights, scan Meta Ridley to identify his weak spot on his chest. Whenever he pauses for a moment and stands tall, you want to fire a Charged Plasma Beam or Super Missile at it, while consistently dodging his relentless attacks the rest of the time.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage, it’s onto the second portion of this fight. Meta Ridley’s wings will disintegrate, and he’ll be forced to fight you on foot.

On foot, he will continue to use his beam weapon. Although, he can perform slashing attacks, can dash toward you and slash (which is the worst), and will also slash you using his tail if you’re behind him. Ultimately, keep your distance, becuase he is brutal up close.

Overall, you want to continue firing Super Missiles or a Charged Plasma Beam at his weak spot on his chest whenever you’ve a chance to. That said, whenever Meta Ridley opens his mouth, you can fire inside it to stun him temporarily. This then gives you the perfect opportunity to aim for his chest.

Soon enough, the artifacts will do their thing and Meta Ridley will be no more. As a result, you’ll now gain access to the Impact Crater via glowing blue portal in the centre of the Artifact Temple. Head on through, and at the Crater Entry Point, you’ll find a Save Station. Save your game, and prepare for yet another intense fight.

That concludes our guide on tackling Meta Ridley in Metroid Prime Remastered. Up next, we’ll be facing the ending of the game, and battling with True Metroid Prime itself.