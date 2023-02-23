Metroid Prime Remastered Phazon Mines | How to get the X-Ray Visor, Plasma Beam, and beat the Omega Pirate

After having finished up business at the Frigate Crash Site of Metroid Prime Remastered, Samus needs to retrieve some more artifacts and upgrades before being ready to head back into the depths of Phazon Mines.

At this point, and if you haven't already, I recommend grabbing any stray Energy Tanks or Missile Expansions you may have spotted around Chozo Ruins, Magmoor Caverns, and more, as we'll be running round these areas in this walkthrough.

Without further ado, here's our guide to Phazon Mines, including how to get the X-Ray Visor, Plasma Beam, and beat the Omega Pirate in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Phazon Mines

If you’re continuing on from our guide to Frigate Crash Site, you should’ve used the Transport to Tallon Overworld South. From here, head to the Great Tree Hall.

How to get the X-Ray Visor in Metroid Prime Remastered

In the Great Tree Hall, traverse up the platforms until you find a spinning slot; Morph Ball Boost in it to remove the gate up above. With the gate here now gone, clamber on through and keep your eyes peeled for a Spider Track. Climb up it, heading through the door.

Morph Ball Bomb on the track to reach the other side of it.

Use one of your Power Bombs to destroy the wall here.

Then commence your run along the ball course, using a Morph Ball Boost where needed. In the next room, pick up the X-Ray Visor!

Use a Power Bomb to blow up the walls in here. Roll into the water, and Power Bomb the drain just in front of the waterfall.

Power Bomb this drain and go over to the pillar.

A pillar will then be revealed. Hop into the spinning slot below it and use a Morph Ball Boost to rotate the pillar and raise a platform. Now, go grab that artifact you’ve just uncovered! You can then jump onto the platforms in this room again and make your way out of here.

When the ghosts appear, equip the X-Ray Visor and exorcise them. When they’re dead (again?), a new route by the statue will be revealed. As the Morph Ball, jump in, and exit via the door.

Your exit awaits.

Now, we’re going to head to Magmoor Caverns and bag another artifact. Leave the Great Tree Hall via Transport to Chozo Ruins South. Then, make your way to the Ruined Fountain specifically, and exit via the door you won’t have used yet. We’ll now be in the Meditation Fountain.

Continue ahead. In the Magma Pool, we can grapple across and Power Bomb the wall to grab a Power Bomb Expansion. In the next room, Training Chamber Access, there is also a Missile Expansion in a hidden tunnel by the leaves; use your Morph Ball to grab it.

Then, head into the Training Chamber and clear out the ghosts to reveal two ball slots. Use the halfpipe here to Morph Ball Boost up to two slots; the one on your right will reveal a Spider Track that takes you to an Energy Tank. The left ball slot, when bombed, reveals the exit.

Head right for an Energy Tank, and left to reveal the exit.

Now, with those few things out of the way, we want to head straight to the Tower of Light. Once finally there, go down into the water below, and into the next room. Collect the artifact. That was easy, right?

How to get the Plasma Beam in Metroid Prime Remastered

Now, I recommend finding a Save Station (Save Station 1 by the Ruined Nursery is nearby), as it’s time for us to retrieve the Plasma Beam, and more artifacts!

Make your way back to Magmoor Caverns however you please, but ultimately, we want to end up in Transport to Tallon Overworld West. From here, go through the one door we won’t have been through yet, into Twin Fires Tunnel.

Spider Ball your way through here, and in Twin Fires, grapple across to the next tunnel. Shoot the rocks in here, pictured below, to forge a way across.

Fire at these rocks around the area to create new platforms to travel across.

In the Geothermal Core, go to the other side of the room. Platform and grapple your way to the lowest circular platform here, and Morph Ball Boost it. From that platform, hop to the second highest platform, and Morph Ball Boost the slot here.

Then, jump onto the higher level of the first platform, and onto the now-higher level of the second platform. Jump onto the third highest platform and use the Morph Ball Boost here. Spider Ball your way upwards, and Morph Ball Bomb the next slot. A Spider Track is revealed.

Follow this Spider Track around the entire room... good luck.

This is the worst ball course so far. You'll want to manouvre the Spider Track, using Bombs to propel you between tracks, and let go of ZR if you need to drop. If you’re anything like me, you’re going to get fall and feel stuck. Be patient, you’ll get there!

At the top, we can fortunately grab the Plasma Beam for our troubles. That horrific Spider Track suddenly feels worthwhile.

Now, with all this new gear, we’re going to retrieve some more artifacts from Phendrana Drifts. We want to use Transport to Phendrana Drifts South, and head straight to the Chozo Ice Temple.

Approach the fountain and melt the statue's hands using the Plasma Beam. Then, change into the Morph Ball and hop into the statue's hands to reveal a passage.

Melt the statue's hands using the Plasma Beam, then jump into its hands as the Morph Ball.

Go through the following passage to retrieve another artifact.

Next up, go to the Control Tower and climb atop one of the ruins where the pirate appears here. There’ll be a window you can melt using the Plasma Beam. You can then use a Missile on the bottom of the tower just ahead to have it collapse, which will open up a hole in the floor.

Use the Plasma Beam to melt this window.

As the Morph Ball, roll on into this hole and collect the next artifact. You can then exit into the Frost Cave, and from here, we want to go to Phendrana’s Edge.

In here, make your way up the platforms. After passing the two floating platforms, you can use your X-Ray Visor to reveal a hidden door. Use a Power Bomb to blow its cover, and then go grab the next artifact!

Equip the X-Ray Visor to reveal this door.

Tired of grabbing artifacts? I sure hope not, as we’ve two more to go before we head to Phazon Mines. First, head back to Magmoor Caverns via Transport to Magmoor Caverns West.

When you're there, you can make your way to the Shore Tunnel. Use a Power Bomb to destroy the glass and retrieve the Ice Spreader Beam Combo from under the bridge.

Use a Morph Ball Power Bomb in the middle of this tunnel and grab the Ice Spreader Beam Combo from underneath.

Then, make your way to Lava Lake (via the Triclops Pit, if you haven’t already been). In the middle of this room is a pillar; fire a Super Missile at it and grab the next artifact.

Fire a Super Missile at this pillar to reveal another artifact.

Next up, head to Chozo Ruins via Transport to Chozo Ruins North. Our next artifact is accessible from the Hall of the Elders. Remember the colourful lights in there? Use your Plasma Beam on the red light, then Morph Ball Bomb it for a nearby door to be revealed beneath the statue.

Hop through this door and grab the next artifact.

Go inside and grab the artifact. Voilà, our artifact run is finished for now.

From the Hall of the Elders, leave Chozo Ruins via Transport to Tallon Overworld East. Then, make your way to the Great Tree Hall and through Transport Tunnel E to finally reach Transport to Phazon Mines.

Once you’re finally back in Phazon Mines, head on down and into the Mine Security Station. As is always the case with this god-awful area, there’ll be plenty of enemies along the way.

In the Mine Security Station, Morph Ball Power Bomb the barrier in front of the panel at the very end of the room, shown below. Scan the panel, and this will deactivate the force field on the lower level, revealing a red door. Head through and grab yourself the Flamethrower Beam Combo!

Morph Ball Power Bomb this barrier and scan the panel.

Head into Elite Research next. Use a Power Bomb on the tank with an Elite enemy inside. Yeah, you’re going to have to kill it. However, there is an artifact in its tank to retrieve once you kill it!

The artifact will appear where the Elite's tank was, after they've been killed.

Now we’re going to head down into Central Dynamo again, taking care of yet another pesky Elite Pirate on the way. In here, use a Power Bomb to destroy the rubble and advance ahead.

In this room, Quarantine Access A, you’ll be bombarded by turrets. Change into the Morph Ball and hop into the small ball hole here, on your right. You’ll then be able to roll to the other side of the room and rush through the next door, almost unscathed.

Having reached Metroid Quarantine A, scan away. The red scan in this room will, actually, release Metroids out into the open. They’ll kindly kill all the pirates in the room for you, but then you’re going to have to kill them.

Scan this red panel.

After that, go seek out the Phazon pit in this room. Equip your X-Ray Visor, and you’ll see some platforms to traverse across. You’ll need to jump on some mushrooms, too, until you reach a Spider Ball track.

Equip the X-Ray Visor to see these platforms. Hop across those and the mushrooms until you reach the Spider Ball Track.

Ride along the Spider Ball Track and exit the room.

Go ahead and use the elevator to reach the third level of Phazon Mines, and plough ahead into Fungal Hall A. I don’t think I need to tell you that everywhere across this level is riddled with enemies, but just in case, you’ll want to be prepared to kill enemy after enemy.

In this hall, you can platform using the mushrooms again. Then, the Glider will have a Grapple Hook attached that we can use to get to the next door.

Grapple across the room via this Glider.

In the next tunnel, use a Power Bomb on the carnage and roll through into a ball course. You’ll need to use the Morph Ball Boost to quickly manouvre thr course and avoid any phazon.

You’ll wind up in Fungal Hall B this time, and the process is the same as the last hall; platform using the mushrooms, and use the Glider’s Grapple Hook. To our left is a Missile Replenishing Station, and to our right is where we need to go next.

Continue through the next hall and into Metroid Quarantine B, where we’ll be facing off a few more enemies. In here, use the Grapple Hook to cross the Phazon Pit. To reach it, you'll need to jump and before attaching yourself to it.

Scan the panel on this side of the room to deactivate thr force field beside it.

Go through the door to your right to use the Save Station. Then, go up the ramps in the room and head through the next red door.

In Elite Quarters Access, you can use the Plasma Beam to melt the ice above the barriers.

Melt this barriers with the Plasma Beam.

They’ll then open, and we can access Elite Quarters, where it’s time to face off against the Omega Pirate.

How to beat the Omega Pirate in Metroid Prime Remastered

This boss is a pain in the ass. With three various attacks and a shield, he won't go down without packing a punch, so I hope you've plenty of Energy Tanks to hand.

At long-range, the Omega Pirate will fire projectiles at you that you can easily avoid. At a medium-range, he'll do a fancy wave attack like the Elite Pirate, which you can double-jump over to avoid. Then, at close-range, he'll straight-up slash you with his claws.

Oh, and his shield? Well, if you try to attack while the Omega Pirate isn't occupied, he'll simply absorb any damage with his shield. What an asshole, honestly.

The Omega Pirate is a long fight, but it's worth it.

To counter this boss, aim for the four weak spots across his body; coincidentally, the blue Phazon pads on his arms and legs. Remember, you can only attack while he is attacking. I recommend keeping at a medium-range where possible, because it is easiest to land charged attacks while he is charging his wave attack.

After taking on those four weak spots, the Omega Pirate will simply disappear. In the meantime, a bunch of other enemies will come to attack. Kill them as quickly as possible, and then equip the X-Ray Visor. You'll see the veins of the Omega Pirate when he recharges using the Phazon pit here. Attack him with all you've got, because he'll soon be back with his four weak spots intact again.

At this point, repeat what we did earlier. Fire at all four of those weak spots until he vanishes, clear the extra enemies, and fire at him again with the X-Ray Visor equipped. A few rounds of this and ta-da, the Omega Pirate is dead.

Now, you'll witness Samus whimsically absorb all of this Phazon, granting her the Phazon Suit and Phazon Beam!

Where to go after beating the Omega Pirate in Metroid Prime Remastered

After having successfuly killed off the Omega Pirate, we're going to grab one more artifact.

Return back to Phazon Mining Tunnel, turn into the Morph Ball and roll into the tunnel. We're now resistant to the Phazon, so bomb anything in your way. Soon enough, you'll discover another artifact.

Now, it's time to make our way all the way back to Magmoor Caverns. You'll find an Energy Tank in Processing Center Access, where you'll need to scan another panel to continue forward.

Then, in the Phazon Processing Center, be sure to make use of that X-Ray Visor again so you can platform your way out of here. From here, your route is relatively straight forward again.

Once finally in Magmoor Caverns, it's time to head to Tallon Overworld. We've got some big fights ahead of us now, so I recommend locating a Save Station.

That's it for Phazon Mines in Metroid Prime Remastered. Up next, we'll be taking on the likes of Meta Ridley and True Metroid Prime... good luck!