Metroid Prime Remastered Impact Crater | How to beat True Metroid Prime

So far in Metroid Prime Remastered, you’ve collected twelve artifacts, tackled countless pirates and other creatures, and even taken on Meta Ridley. So now, you should be more than prepared for what comes next, and that’s your fight with Metroid Prime, and ultimate fight with True Metroid Prime.

It won’t be easy, but you can take some solace in knowing that you’ve nearly made it! With enough Energy Tanks, our trusty Plasma Beam, and this guide, it’ll be no problem. So, here’s exactly how to beat True Metroid Prime in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Impact Crater

Our last guide on beating Meta Ridley in Metroid Prime Remastered should’ve left you at the entrance to the Impact Crater. More specifically, you should’ve saved your game at the Save Station in the Crater Entry Point.

From here, continue through the next area and into the Phazon Core. Don’t bother fighting the enemies in this room, as they’ll continually respawn and make your life hell. Platform up along the wall in here.

Platform around the room, carefully Morph Ball Bombing any enemies that bother you.

Halfway up the platforms, there’s a Missile Recharging Station if you require it. At the top of the platforms, advance through the red door.

In Crater Tunnel B, travel along the Spider Ball Track, using Morph Ball Bombs to jump between tracks or drop where needed.

Manouvre over to the far red door using the Spider Ball Track, and Morph Ball Bombs where needed.

Continue into Sunchamber One, where it’s time for the first of two boss fights. Good luck!

How to beat Metroid Prime in Metroid Prime Remastered

Taking on Metroid Prime is surprisingly easy. It’s only vulnerable spot is its head, and it will only be vulnerable to the damage corresponding with what colour its head is.

Having just changed to white, I now need to take my Ice Beam out in this image to counter the boss.

So, if the Metroid Prime’s head is purple, use Charged Wave Beam attacks. If it’s white, use the Ice Spreader Beam Combo, and so forth. Once this boss has taken enough damage, they’ll run away! Easy, right? Well, we’ve got more to do just yet.

You’ll automatically advance into the next room, Sunchamber Two, where you’ll find the boss again. Continue doing what you were doing prior, shooting him with the weapon that corresponds to the colour of his head. He’ll eventually run away again.

It’s also worth noting that the orbs he fires at you are easily dodged, but you can shoot them to gain some health or grenades if necessary.

Now, rinse and repeat. You’ll head into Sunchamber Three, and can continue fighting as you were. Do the same again in Sunchamber Four when he flees again.

Once he is completely drained of his health, he’ll retreat, and you’ll be forced into Sunchamber Five.

How to beat True Metroid Prime in Metroid Prime Remastered

That’s right. That last Metroid Prime you fought with was just a baby compared to this guy, and your fighting is not done just yet. Having shed his initial suit, True Metroid Prime will emerge here, and Samus has her work cut out for her here.

This fella will not take damage from any of your usual attacks. Boo. He also loves to turn invisible; at points, you’ll be able to see him with your Thermal Visor, and at others, your X-Ray Visor. Eventually, he’ll become visible again.

When the boss is visible in your usual combat visor, keep yourself safe until he forms a pool of Phazon. Now that we have the trusty Phazon suit, we can step into this pool and our arm cannon becomes the wonderful Hyper Beam. Now, it’s time to properly kick things off.

One of True Metroid Prime’s main attacks is similar to the Omega Pirate, in which he sends a red beam around the room; you can easily jump over this to avoid taking damage. Your first priority, though, will be destroying the enemies that spawn in the room.

Then, fire your Hyper Beam at the True Metroid Prime while standing in the pool of Phazon. You will not be able to attack him without your arm cannon being in Hypermode, which only happens when in contact with the Phazon.

And remember, if you can’t see him, equip your Visors until you can. He could appear in your Thermal or X-Ray Visor still.

As you cause more damage to the boss, he’ll unleash more enemies of you, so continue taking these on while also avoiding the True Metroid Prime’s attacks. With them cleared, you can focus on fighting True Metroid Prime again.

You’ll have to repeat this process until he’s been felled, and once that’s the case, bid farewell to your Phazon suit. It’s ultimately not too tricky, but given there’s no Save Station between Metroid Prime and this alien-looking dude, it can be troublesome.

Now, sit back and enjoy the ending, because that’s it for Metroid Prime Remastered!