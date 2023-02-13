Metroid Prime Remastered Phendrana Drifts Part 1 | How to beat Sheegoth, and get the Space Boots

At this point in Metroid Prime Remastered, we're going to be spending time in two alternating climates; the fiery depths of Magmoor Caverns, and the icy tunnels of Phendrana Drifts. Ultimately, there's a lot of legwork for Samus to be doing right now.

Take a look Samus in action in the Metroid Prime Remaster here.

During Phendrana Drifts Part 1, Samus retrieves the Boost Ball, and does a lot of travelling. There's new enemies to scan and lore to collect, so let's get going. In this guide, we'll walk you through Part 1 of Phendrana Drifts, and how to beat Sheegoth in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Metroid Prime Remastered Phendrana Drifts Part 1

If you’ve been following our guide so far, you should’ve finished up Chozo Ruins Part 2 by arriving in Magmoor Caverns. We’ve a few things to do here before heading on over to Phendrana Drifts, so let’s get started.

Exit via the door in front of you, into the Burning Trail. Platform down and continue ahead until you reach the blast door; destroy it, and you’ll find a Save Station in here.

Leave the Save Station and continue on through the Lake Tunnel, avoiding the fiery traps, until you reach the Lava Lake.

Clear the enemies in this area, and again, platform along to the crates. Locate the fragile-looking wall near the crates and change into Morph Ball form; bomb it, roll on through, and bomb the next wall.

Use a Morph Ball Bomb on this wall and continue.

There are more enemies to take care of here, and platforms to jump across.

In the Pit Tunnel, roll through to the next room, avoiding the beetles.

In the Triclops Pit, you’ll find a bunch of platforms to the right of the room that lead you to the Monitor Station, which is full of turrets. In here, go to the second level and across the bridge to Transport Tunnel A.

Change into the Morph Ball and continue ahead. When you reach the elevator, scan the panel and travel to Phendrana Drifts.

Leave the Transport area, and use your Charge Beam to clear the following path. At Phendrana Shorelines, you’ll find another Save Station directly across from you.

In the main area, you’ll find a gate that can be destroyed using a missile (pictured below). Then use the Morph Ball to roll on through, and scan the panel.

Destroy this gate using a missile and scan the panel up ahead.

Now that the door above the gate has been unlocked, use the ledges around the area to go through the door.

Use the ledges to reach this door.

Use the Charge Beam to clear the path, and roll through the Photon Bombus as Samus’ Morph Ball. In Ice Ruins East, platform up the ledges on the left of the room to the next door.

Head straight through the next room back into Phendrana Shorelines, where we’ll be on a higher level than we were before.

Head left, through the Ruins Entryway, Ice Ruins West, and the Canyon Entryway until you finally reach Phendrana Canyon. I recommend changing into Samus’ Morph Ball for much of this.

From here, jump down to the below bridge. Just up ahead, scan the panel to your right to make some platforms in the area rise. Clamber up them, and grab the Boost Ball!

Now that we’ve grabbed that, it’s time to head all the way back to Magmoor Caverns. You’ll need to use the Boost Ball ability to gain momentum and reach the ledge on the right of the canyon.

Then, go back the way you came and use the Hologram at Transport to Magmoor Caverns that we used earlier.

From here, head to the Monitor Station. Go through the door on the lower level and through the Shore Tunnel to reach Fiery Shores. The route you need to follow is pictured below, in case you get lost.

Using the Morph Ball Bomb ability, hop in the tunnel near the beetle in Fiery Shores.

Continue on, avoiding the fiery traps, and exit into Transport Tunnel B.

Now, go wild with the Morph Ball and manoeuvre along the tracks here to reach the next door. Now, scan the panel and use the Hologram to travel back to Tallon Overworld West.

Exit the room and head into the Root Cave. Climb up the cave and go through the next door. Continue through the Root Tunnel until you reach Tallon Canyon.

Here, use the Boost Ball ability at the half-pipe to reach a platform above.

Morph Ball Bomb the barrier shown below and follow the path. This will take you to the Landing Site, but will put you on a higher level where you'll be able to access the Space Boots.

After boosting up the half-pipe, bomb your way through this barrier.

From where you first enter the Landing Site, head left along the platforms and through the door to grab the Space Boots.

Back at the Landing Site, you can actually find another Missile Expansion in a small glowing alcove behind your ship. Now, go through the door that’s beside the top of the waterfall.

In this next room, take care of the enemies and advance through the Tangle Weed. Head through the Temple Security Station and Temple Lobby to reach the Artifact Temple; go down and collect the first Artifact.

This is the Artifact of Truth.

Now, it’s time to head on back and use Transport to Magmoor Caverns. Use your Gunship to save here, if you want.

Make your way to the middle level of the Monitor Station, again taking care of the turrets. Using the Space Boots, jump up to the platform by the door. Then, jump onto the top of the Monitor Station and roll into the Morph Ball slot here.

Boost in this slot to extend the nearby bridge.

Use a Ball Boost to gain momentum and spin the machine. The bridge will extend for you to go across, then, jump on over to the highest door in the room. There’ll be another Artifact in here.

Now, we want to go back to Phendrana Shorelines via Transport to Phendrana Drifts North. Once you arrive, you’ll be able to use the Space Boots to jump between the platforms. Hop over to the temple and head on inside.

Continue ahead and past the Bombus, into Chozo Ice Temple. Use the ledges around the room to reach the top.

There will be four statues along the walls here, as well as a gate that requires a Shaman to open. If you scan the statues, you’ll find that one is of the Shaman; fire a Missile at it..

Use a missile on the Shaman statue here, and jump into the slot.

You can then use the Morph Ball to jump into the slot here and open the gate with a Morph Ball Bomb.

Go through the gate into the Chapel Tunnel and roll on through, using bombs on any crates or boxes that block your way. You’ll soon wind up in the Chapel of the Elders, where its time to face off with Sheegoth.

How to beat Sheegoth in Metroid Prime Remastered

In the Chapel of the Elders, you’ll need to take care of some baby Sheegoths before the mama Sheegoth comes in to attack.

What you need to do with this particular boss is avoid getting trampled, while also getting up close and personal with it. The Sheegoth will attempt to breathe on you when it is close enough, and will be worn out for a short while after; this is when you should attack.

The Sheegoth will take a lot of damage before it’s killed, so I recommend using Missiles to attack. These will deal the most damage, and are best for this fight, considering you're spending a lot of time trying not to be trampled.

Keep repeatedly running laps around the Sheegoth, triggering it to attack you, then going in for your own attack once it takes a small breather. You’ll have to do this a lot, but be patient, and you’ll kill the Sheegoth eventually.

Once felled, you can finally retrieve the Wave Beam!

Where to go after beating Sheegoth in Metroid Prime Remastered

With the Wave Beam to hand, we’re now going to Ice Ruins West. To the right of this area is a climbable structure that we want to go inside and try and get to the top of.

Near the top, fire a Missile at the large icicle here - stalactite if you scanned it. A new platform will form that you can climb up. Head towards and through the purple door.

Fire a missile at this Stalactite and platform over.

Now, go straight through the Courtyard Entryway, and into the Ruined Courtyard. In this room, there are two spinning machines at ground level on either side of the room. Change into the Morph Ball and roll into each of them, using a Morph Ball Boost until the flap of both spinning machines is down.

Roll into two of these slots and use the Morph Ball Boost.

A third Morph Ball slot will be above you. Morph Ball Jump up to it, and them Bomb it. This will temporarily raise the water levels in here.

Climb the platforms in the very middle to reach the top platform in the room, and from here, you’ll have access to three different doors.

First things first, head through the blue door and use the Save Station. When that’s done, exit out and go through the purple door to Speciment Storage.

That marks the end of Part 1 of Phendrana Drifts, so we’ll now be making a start on Part 2 of Phendrana Drifts in Metroid Prime Remastered. We'll have more of our walkthrough available soon!