Don't expect any more Marvel's What If...? after season 3, as a studio exec calls it "the completion of a trilogy"

Marvel's What If…? sounds like it will be ending after three seasons, so don't go expecting regular looks around the MCU's multiverse apart from its tentpole films and shows.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still getting its footing on the whole multiverse thing, but the Disney+ series What If…? has offered up a whole range of different universes and, as the name entails, what if scenarios. None of them have mattered all that much to the wider MCU shenanigans, though it did introduce us to Captain Carter before her live-action debut, as it's more just a bit of fun to wonder about those particular scenarios. However, it sounds like that'll all be coming to an end soon, as Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum recently made an appearance on the new Official Marvel Podcast to talk about the show.

"[What If...? season 3] feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum said in the podcast episode. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons and its exploration of the multiverse, and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has a, what I think is, extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for a while to the Watcher." That sounds like good news for fans of the mysterious Watcher, a fan favourite character from the comics who does exactly what it says on the tin.

What If…? season 3 is in the works, though a release date hasn't been confirmed just yet. A late 2024 release has been previously floated before, but you'll just have to keep an eye out. This new podcast seems to be quite fruitful for new MCU tidbits, as it also confirmed that the upcoming Fantastic Four film is in fact set in the 60s, though it might just be in another universe.