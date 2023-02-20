Like a Dragon: Ishin — The Mochi Mystery walkthrough

There are loads of substories spread around Like a Dragon: Isshin, some of which require a bit of puzzle solving on your part. One such substory is The Mochi Mystery, a who-dunnit where you must play the part of the humble detective discovering who ate the delicious mochi.

If you’re struggling to figure this puzzle out, or just want to make sure you’ve picked the correct culprits, we’ve written this super short guide to tell you what suspects are the to blame.

Be sure to give minigames a go too! They're a lot of fun in Like a Dragon: Ishin.

The Mochi Mystery solution

The two NPCs responsible for eating the Mochi are Higashihara and Minamino.

You can find Higashihara on the far left (position 1), and Minamino is the second from the right (position 4). After you’ve talked to each suspect, speak to the detective who kicked off the substory at which point you’ll be able to select both Higashihara and Minamino one final time to lock in your choice.

Make sure you've chosen the right people before you point the finger!

It's important to make sure you've picked the right people! If you point a finger at the wrong suspects, then you'll be locked in and that's that. Take the time to make sure you've chosen correctly, otherwise you'll miss out on some rewards.

Once you do, the substory will be completed. You’ll get a bit of cash for your time, and tick off one more substory from your completion list. Pretty nice, huh?

That wraps up our guide on the Mochi Mystery! For more Like a Dragon: Ishin guides, check out our articles on How to beat Komaki, as well as All Book of Revelation locations.