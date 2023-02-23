Like a Dragon: Ishin fishing guide — fishing tips for catching all fish
Be it Salmon, Stringfish, Ghost Koi, or Tuna, this is the guide for you.
Like a Dragon: Ishin is packed with all manner of minigames, collectables, and relaxing side activities. Fishing is one such minigame, and if you want to complete it fully, you’ll need to find out how to catch all fish.
Not a completionist? There’s still info of value here, as rare fish such as Bluefin tuna, rainbow trout, salmon and sea bream are needed for various cooking recipes or substories.
This guide will take you through each of the four fishing locations, how to identify each different fish, as well as some quick tips to help you grab the fish you’re looking for.
Like a Dragon: How to catch all fish
At each of the four fishing spots — river fishing in Fushimi, Mukurogai, as well as Fishing Banks and East Coast ocean fishing — you’ll be able to identify various fish by the shape of their shadows in the water and their size.
Fish shadows can either be shaped as a regular fish, a flat fish (triangular), a long fish, and a rectangular fish. While most fish can vary in size, certain fish can only be small, huge, etc. For example, a great white shark will always be massive, while whitebait will always be tiny.
In addition, certain fish can only be found around different areas of the fishing spot you’re in. More valuable fish can be found further back, which will require a better fishing rod to reach. You can unlock new fishing rods by spending virtue at shrines, at which point they can be swapped out while fishing.
River fishing (Fushimi, near Teradaya inn) / Uji River
|Fish name
|Location
|Fish shape
|Fish Speed
|Bait?
|Crawfish
|Front
|Small rectangular fish
|slow
|No
|Crucian Carp
|Front
|Small triangular fish
|normal
|No
|Carp
|Middle
|Big regular fish
|Normal
|Quality bait
|Softshell Turtle
|Front
|Small rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Electric catfish
|Far back
|Big regular fish
|Normal
|No
|Rainbow Trout
|Middle
|Big regular fish
|Fast
|No
|Salmon
|Middle
|Big regular Fish
|Normal
|Top-Grade bait
|Nishikigoi
|Middle
|Big regular fish
|Slow
|No
|Ghost Koi
|Middle
|Big regular fish
|Normal
|Quality bait
River Fishing (Mukurogai, near cannon coaching) / kamo river
|Fish name
|Location
|Fish shape
|Fish Speed
|Bait?
|Crucian Carp
|Front
|Triangular fish (tiny)
|Normal
|No
|Crawfish
|Front
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Rainbow Trout
|Middle
|Regular fish
|Fast
|No
|Freshwater Eel
|Front / Middle
|Long fish
|Normal
|No
|Electric Catfish
|Far
|Regular fish
|Normal
|No
|Sweetfish
|Front
|Regular fish (small)
|Normal
|No
|Salmon
|Middle
|Regular fish
|Normal
|Top-Grade bait
|Stringfish
|Far
|Regular fish (large)
|Fast
|No
Fishing Banks (Fushimi, talk to boatsman near Teradaya inn)
|Fish name
|Location
|Fish shape
|Fish Speed
|Bait?
|Tiger Prawn
|Front
|Rectangular fish (Large)
|Slow
|No
|Goby
|Front
|Long fish
|Normal
|No
|Thread-Sail Filefish
|Front
|Triangular fish
|Normal
|No
|Scorpionfish
|Middle
|Rectangular fish
|Fast
|No
|Whitebait
|Middle
|Regular fish
|Fast
|No
|Common Octopus
|Middle (near the rock)
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Squid
|Middle
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Porcupinefish
|Far
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Japanese Puffer
|Far
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|No
|Sea Bream
|Back
|Triangular fish
|Fast
|Top-Grade bait
East Coast (Fushimi, talk to boatsman near Teradaya inn)
|Fish name
|Location
|Fish shape
|Fish Speed
|Bait?
|Whitebait
|Front (swimming in circles)
|Regular fish
|Fast
|No
|Thread-Sail Filefish
|Front
|Triangular fish
|Normal
|No
|Righteye Flounder
|Front
|Triangular fish (large)
|Slow
|No
|Spider Crab
|Front
|Rectangular fish
|Slow
|Special bait
|Conger Eel
|Front
|Long fish
|Normal
|No
|Bluefin Tuna
|Middle / Far
|Giant regular fish
|Normal
|Top-Grade bait
|Great White Shark
|Far
|Giant regular fish
|Normal
|Top-Grade bait
|Marlin
|All the way at the back
|Giant regular fish
|Fast
|Top-Grade bait
|Oarfish
|Middle / far
|Giant long fish
|Normal
|Special bait
Fishing tips
Use bait! Top-grade bait is relatively cheap, especially for end-game players. Applying that will shoo off many of the common fish and repopulate the fishing spot with rarer fish. If you’re looking to farm tuna, Ghost Koi, or any other fish that doesn’t pop up often, throw down some top-grade bait.
In addition, if you’re struggling to see the fish shadows in the water, head back to your bed and switch the time of day to night time. This way, all the fish locations are clear to see, making it easier to snatch the fish you want to catch.
Certain fish also travel quickly! For these, you’ll want to throw your lure ahead of them so they swim close and take a bite. All fish follow a set path, so if you’re struggling to catch a certain fish, wait to see where it travels first, then sit and wait until they come back before throwing the lure.
That wraps up our guide on fishing in Like a Dragon: Ishin! For more guides, check out our pieces on all the legendary trooper cards and how to get them, as well as how to make money fast.