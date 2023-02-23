Like a Dragon: Ishin fishing guide — fishing tips for catching all fish

Like a Dragon: Ishin is packed with all manner of minigames, collectables, and relaxing side activities. Fishing is one such minigame, and if you want to complete it fully, you’ll need to find out how to catch all fish.

Not a completionist? There’s still info of value here, as rare fish such as Bluefin tuna, rainbow trout, salmon and sea bream are needed for various cooking recipes or substories.

This guide will take you through each of the four fishing locations, how to identify each different fish, as well as some quick tips to help you grab the fish you’re looking for.

Like a Dragon: How to catch all fish

At each of the four fishing spots — river fishing in Fushimi, Mukurogai, as well as Fishing Banks and East Coast ocean fishing — you’ll be able to identify various fish by the shape of their shadows in the water and their size.

Fish shadows can either be shaped as a regular fish, a flat fish (triangular), a long fish, and a rectangular fish. While most fish can vary in size, certain fish can only be small, huge, etc. For example, a great white shark will always be massive, while whitebait will always be tiny.

In addition, certain fish can only be found around different areas of the fishing spot you’re in. More valuable fish can be found further back, which will require a better fishing rod to reach. You can unlock new fishing rods by spending virtue at shrines, at which point they can be swapped out while fishing.

River fishing (Fushimi, near Teradaya inn) / Uji River

Fish name Location Fish shape Fish Speed Bait? Crawfish Front Small rectangular fish slow No Crucian Carp Front Small triangular fish normal No Carp Middle Big regular fish Normal Quality bait Softshell Turtle Front Small rectangular fish Slow No Electric catfish Far back Big regular fish Normal No Rainbow Trout Middle Big regular fish Fast No Salmon Middle Big regular Fish Normal Top-Grade bait Nishikigoi Middle Big regular fish Slow No Ghost Koi Middle Big regular fish Normal Quality bait

River Fishing (Mukurogai, near cannon coaching) / kamo river

Fish name Location Fish shape Fish Speed Bait? Crucian Carp Front Triangular fish (tiny) Normal No Crawfish Front Rectangular fish Slow No Rainbow Trout Middle Regular fish Fast No Freshwater Eel Front / Middle Long fish Normal No Electric Catfish Far Regular fish Normal No Sweetfish Front Regular fish (small) Normal No Salmon Middle Regular fish Normal Top-Grade bait Stringfish Far Regular fish (large) Fast No

Fishing Banks (Fushimi, talk to boatsman near Teradaya inn)

Fish name Location Fish shape Fish Speed Bait? Tiger Prawn Front Rectangular fish (Large) Slow No Goby Front Long fish Normal No Thread-Sail Filefish Front Triangular fish Normal No Scorpionfish Middle Rectangular fish Fast No Whitebait Middle Regular fish Fast No Common Octopus Middle (near the rock) Rectangular fish Slow No Squid Middle Rectangular fish Slow No Porcupinefish Far Rectangular fish Slow No Japanese Puffer Far Rectangular fish Slow No Sea Bream Back Triangular fish Fast Top-Grade bait

East Coast (Fushimi, talk to boatsman near Teradaya inn)

Fish name Location Fish shape Fish Speed Bait? Whitebait Front (swimming in circles) Regular fish Fast No Thread-Sail Filefish Front Triangular fish Normal No Righteye Flounder Front Triangular fish (large) Slow No Spider Crab Front Rectangular fish Slow Special bait Conger Eel Front Long fish Normal No Bluefin Tuna Middle / Far Giant regular fish Normal Top-Grade bait Great White Shark Far Giant regular fish Normal Top-Grade bait Marlin All the way at the back Giant regular fish Fast Top-Grade bait Oarfish Middle / far Giant long fish Normal Special bait

Fishing tips

Use bait! Top-grade bait is relatively cheap, especially for end-game players. Applying that will shoo off many of the common fish and repopulate the fishing spot with rarer fish. If you’re looking to farm tuna, Ghost Koi, or any other fish that doesn’t pop up often, throw down some top-grade bait.

In addition, if you’re struggling to see the fish shadows in the water, head back to your bed and switch the time of day to night time. This way, all the fish locations are clear to see, making it easier to snatch the fish you want to catch.

Certain fish also travel quickly! For these, you’ll want to throw your lure ahead of them so they swim close and take a bite. All fish follow a set path, so if you’re struggling to catch a certain fish, wait to see where it travels first, then sit and wait until they come back before throwing the lure.