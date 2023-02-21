Like a Dragon: Ishin — All legendary trooper cards and how to get them

Like a Dragon: Ishin has an exciting new feature in the form of trooper cards being the source of abilities in your own personal squad of warriors for use in the streets and challenging battle dungeons. Legendary trooper cards are the most powerful troops available, and a must have if you want to take on end-game content.

But how do you get legendary trooper cards? This guide will take you through how you can acquire these excellent tools as well as provide a list of all the legendary trooper cards in the game.

(The following guide contains light spoilers)

Our very own Kelsey interviewed Rahul Kohli, one of the legendary trooper cards, in this rad video!

What are legendary trooper cards

This could be you, with a bunch of great troopers ready to go.

Trooper cards are random rewards from battles in Kyo, battle dungeons, and trooper recruitment in the Shinsengumi HQ. You unlock the ability to earn new trooper cards roughly a third of the way through the game, once you become a Captain.

Each card comes with a rarity, with legendary Trooper cards standing out as the rarest and most powerful cards available. They can be levelled up higher than other types of cards, and have unique abilities that other types of card do not possess. These abilities are often incredibly useful, wiping out enemies or providing invaluable support.

You’ll be able to identify a legendary trooper card by its golden dragon border. In addition, if you’re a fan of the Yakuza series (of certain online influencers) you may be able to recognise the faces of certain legendary troopers.

How to get Legendary cards

Legendary cards are especially rare, only reliably earnable once you hit level 50, or if you redeem specific DLC packages that contain them.

In regards to in-game sources of legendary trooper cards, your options are the following:

Random fights with masked enemies in Kyo

Random rewards from battle dungeons

Trooper recruitment (the higher the price, the better the chance)

That first option is your most reliable. As you travel across Kyo you’ll run into random packs of enemies, If one of them is masked, that means they’ll ask to join you once you beat them in battle. The colour of their mask doesn’t affect the rarity, so it’s a straight up random chance gamble whether or not you’ll get a legendary or not. But, it’s easily farmable.

If they've got a mask, they're a trooper in waiting.

Secondly, there’s battle dungeons. Once you become a captain you’ll be able to take on a series of dungeons in bandit caves. Every time you complete these, you have a chance of getting a trooper card. These can be legendary, but the chance is low.

Finally, there’s trooper recruitment! This is a great way of rolling for legendary cards, if you have the money. The Ryo option will give you the best odds, although it requires some hefty progression through the game and a lot of cash on hand.

Finally, there are two DLC options to get legendary trooper cards. The first — Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle — is free, and gives you a package of 6 exclusive legendary troopers all at level 99. Your other option is the Third Division Armament Expansion Kit, which isn’t free but will get you 8 Legendary cards otherwise earnable in game if you have the luck and patience.

All legendary trooper cards

Below is a list of all legendary trooper cards available in game, as well as how to earn them:

Legendary Trooper card How to obtain Ishioda Denji Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Nishitani Shigeharu Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Ryudo Rikiya Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Shinada Tatsunosuke Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Tendo Yojiro Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Sayama Kaho Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Yama-Goroshi Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Song Hyun Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment Kasuga Ichinojo Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Mukoda Sae Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Makimura Mako Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Toranosuke Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Karaage Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Mamezo Random drop from fights, dungeon, or recruitment + Expansion Kit DLC Kenny Omega Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle Rahul Kohil Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle Cohh Carnage Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle Nyatasha Nyanners Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle Vampy Bit Me Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle Alex Moukala Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle

That wraps up our guide on Legendary Trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin! For more guides on the game, check out our pieces on all the Book of Revelation locations, and how to beat Komaki at the Brawler dojo.