Like A Dragon: Isshin — All Book of Revelation locations

As you progress through Like a Dragon: Ishin, you’ll want to be on the lookout for every Book of Revelations you can get, as these are valuable items that are used to unlock special moves across all four of your fighting styles.

To save you some time, we’ve written this quick guide to show you how to get all the books of Revelations, as well as a quick write-up on how to actually unlock the new abilities once you have them.

Be sure to give minigames a go too! They're a lot of fun in Like a Dragon: Ishin..

All Book of Revelation locations

There are 7 Books of Revelations spread across the game, usually earnt through clearing a specific milestone in one of the game’s dojo activities or mastery challenges.

They will likely unlock the last heat moves you still can’t slot orbs into, especially if you’ve already completed all three dojo storylines.

How to use Books of Revelations

— Complete Scarecrow Chateau Advanced Room 10 — unlocks Essence of Grand Bruising in Brawler style.— Complete Scarecrow Chateau Hell Room 10 — unlocks Dance of Mourning in Wild Dancer style.— Beat Ginryu at the Ginryu Dojo as part of his final Swordsman test — unlocks Gleaming Scythe in Swordsman style.— Beat Ginryu at the Ginryu Dojo as part of his Wild Dancer final test — unlocks The Bloody Wheel in Wild Dancer style.— Beat Komaki at the Komaki Dojo as part of his final test — unlocks Essence of Reverse Throw for the Brawler style.— Earned from William at shooting dojo after finishing their final mission — unlocks Essence of Oh-Be-Joyful in GUnman Style.— Complete 8 Wanted men missions in Mukurogai — Unlocks Essence of Mincemeat in Swordsman style.

Once you own a book of Revelation, head to your inventory and hover over your new book to learn how to unlock the ability attached to it.

You can find all your Books of Revelation in your inventory under the valuables tab.

From there, simply go ahead and continue using the attack mentioned in the instructions until you see a heat action appear following it. Engaging the heat action will initiate the inspiration cinematic, at which point all you need to do is hit the quick time effect and the move is all yours! Just slot in an upgrade orbs and you can use it like any other heat move.

That wraps up our guide on all the Books of Revelations locations in Like a Dragon: Ishin. For more guides on the game, check out our article on how to beat Komaki at the Brawler's dojo, as well as our walkthrough of The Mochi Mystery subquest.