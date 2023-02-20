Like A Dragon: Isshin — All Book of Revelation locations
Looking to max out each fighting style? Here are all the locked heat moves and how to get them
As you progress through Like a Dragon: Ishin, you’ll want to be on the lookout for every Book of Revelations you can get, as these are valuable items that are used to unlock special moves across all four of your fighting styles.
To save you some time, we’ve written this quick guide to show you how to get all the books of Revelations, as well as a quick write-up on how to actually unlock the new abilities once you have them.
All Book of Revelation locations
There are 7 Books of Revelations spread across the game, usually earnt through clearing a specific milestone in one of the game’s dojo activities or mastery challenges.
They will likely unlock the last heat moves you still can’t slot orbs into, especially if you’ve already completed all three dojo storylines.Book of Revelations: Strike — Complete Scarecrow Chateau Advanced Room 10 — unlocks Essence of Grand Bruising in Brawler style. Book of Revelations: Evasion — Complete Scarecrow Chateau Hell Room 10 — unlocks Dance of Mourning in Wild Dancer style. Book of Revelations: Flash — Beat Ginryu at the Ginryu Dojo as part of his final Swordsman test — unlocks Gleaming Scythe in Swordsman style. Book of Revelations: Frenzy — Beat Ginryu at the Ginryu Dojo as part of his Wild Dancer final test — unlocks The Bloody Wheel in Wild Dancer style. Book of Revelations: Throw — Beat Komaki at the Komaki Dojo as part of his final test — unlocks Essence of Reverse Throw for the Brawler style. Book of Revelations: Spree — Earned from William at shooting dojo after finishing their final mission — unlocks Essence of Oh-Be-Joyful in GUnman Style. Book of Revelations: Smash — Complete 8 Wanted men missions in Mukurogai — Unlocks Essence of Mincemeat in Swordsman style.
How to use Books of Revelations
Once you own a book of Revelation, head to your inventory and hover over your new book to learn how to unlock the ability attached to it.
From there, simply go ahead and continue using the attack mentioned in the instructions until you see a heat action appear following it. Engaging the heat action will initiate the inspiration cinematic, at which point all you need to do is hit the quick time effect and the move is all yours! Just slot in an upgrade orbs and you can use it like any other heat move.
That wraps up our guide on all the Books of Revelations locations in Like a Dragon: Ishin. For more guides on the game, check out our article on how to beat Komaki at the Brawler's dojo, as well as our walkthrough of The Mochi Mystery subquest.