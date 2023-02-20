How to make lots of money in Like a Dragon: Ishin

In Like a Dragon: Ishin, there are plenty of things to blow ryo on. Whether it’s healing items, weapon crafting, restaurants, trooper recruitment, or otherwise, you need to know how to make money.

Especially for late game ventures, like farming for legendary trooper cards or crafting all the equipment, you’ll need hundreds of ryo to burn through. As such, we’ve written up these tips on how to make money in Like a Dragon: Isshin. This is focused largely on late-game players, but you can do a few of these even if you aren’t finished with the main story yet.

(warning: the below contains slight spoilers for mid-game unlocks and mechanics)

Minigames can also be a good source of cash, granted you do the right ones.

Money making tips in Like a Dragon: Isshin

We’ve split some major tips on how to farm ryo in Like a Dragon: Isshin below. The first ? can be done by players at any level, while the last two are purely for endgame players.

Trade orders at your house

If you've got plenty of resources laying around, it's a good way to make some money.

Once you find yourself a nice little house, a farm, and a nice bathtub, you’ll be able to fulfil trade orders for crops, fish, food you make, and inventory items you own. By completing these you can get yourself some easy money, as well as crafting materials and fertilisers you can use to speed up crop growth and speed up the trading process considerably.

Early on, you’ll only be getting a few thousand ? from these trades. However later on you’ll be able to trade more valuable crops like Tomatoes, Taro, and Ginseng for upwards of two Ryo per order. If you’re able to sit down and crank out dozens of orders, you’ll be shocked by how much cash you walk out with.

Selling certain items you don’t need

There are two pawn brokers in the game, both of which are invaluable.

Look, sometimes you need some cash quickly. While we recommend holding any items you have for trade orders at your house, you can head to a vendor in fushiama or rakadfj to sell off any stuff you don’t need.

The only gear we wholeheartedly support selling are plates. These are items specifically intended to be sold for a good price. So, be sure to look through your storage for these if you’re tight on cash.

Get into fights

Especially post-game, you can make a good chunk of cash with each brawl.

One surefire way to get some quick cash is fighting thugs you run into on the street. While this isn’t the fastest method of making cash, it’s something you’ll be doing anyway as you play, but if you’re looking to recruit some more troopers it’s a good way to make soem cash on the side.

Bonus tip! If you’ve got the helmet equipment ?, you’ll run into way more random fights as you travel around Kyo. Use it if you want to make farming fights for cash more efficient.

Battle dispatches

These can be tricky, but stands out as a good source of cash.

Once you’ve become a member of the Shinsengumi, you’ll have access to the battle hub. Here, you can head into battle dungeons that act as a great way of collecting both equipment and money.

Early missions in the bandit cave will pay out a decent amount for early-mid game players, and aren’t too hard to clear. However if you’re confident in yourself and your combat prowess, go ahead and take on the final mission. It pays of a whopping 20 Ryo per clear, just be sure to have your trooper squad pumped up before ou take it on: it can be tough!

Virtue vendor (platinum plates)

The virtue vendor is brilliant for useful - and expensive - stuff.

A final way to make some cash is something we’d purely recommend to end-game players, those who have already unlocked all of the virtue upgrades at shrines. Once you’ve maxed out the virtue vendor, head on over to the priest and you’ll find you can buy platinum plates.

These sell for a decent amount. While it’s not really a great way to farm money — since farming virtue is far slower than offer methods — it’s a good way to get a quick influx of money in your pocket.

Just be warned, the virtue vender sells a bunch of useful stuff, so be sure you don’t want to splurge your virtue on something else before you blow it all on plates.

That wraps our guide on how to make money in Like a Dragon: Ishin! For more guides on the game, check out our guides on how to beat Komaki, as well as all the Book of Revelations locations.