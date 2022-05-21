Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards has a game-breaking bug which forces you to quit the offending level

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was released to Nintendo Switch Online yesterday, May 20, and players of the game have found a rather serious bug.

According to a post on reddit from user keyblademasternadroj (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the bug appears in underwater levels when hit by certain damage sources. This causes Kirby to be stunned "forever," and to fix it, you need to quit the level.

Apparently, the bug was not included in the original N64 game, so it is something new with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack release.

We can probably expect Nintendo to release an update pretty soon considering this is a rather serious bug.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Initially released on the Nintendo 64 back in 2000, Kirby’s first 3D adventure sees our pink hero go beyond Dream Land and into the stars to save his friends from a deadly new enemy, Dark Matter.

The platformer features six worlds split into levels and has you swallowing enemies to copy their abilities which include fire, ice, or electricity. You can also mix and match to create Power Combos. You will also explore planets made of lava, water, and sweets, and battle giant bosses as you seek out the scattered Crystal Shards.

Kirby 64 also includes three bonus minigames for up to four players. The minigames are 100-Yard Hop, Bumper Crop Bump, and Checkerboard Chase. In the games, you can adjust the difficulty level and control Kirby, King Dedede, Adeleine, or Waddle Dee.