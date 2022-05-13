Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards comes to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo has announced Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be made available via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week.

Coming May 20, Kirby heads to the stars to save his friends from a deadly new enemy, Dark Matter.

The 2000 platformer features six worlds split into levels and has you swallowing enemies to copy their abilities which include fire, ice or electricity. You can also mix and match to create Power Combos.

You will explore planets made of lava, water and sweets, and battle giant bosses as you seek out the scattered Crystal Shards.

Kirby 64 also includes three bonus minigames for up to four players. The minigames are 100-Yard Hop, Bumper Crop Bump, and Checkerboard Chase. In the games, you are able to adjust the difficulty level and control Kirby, King Dedede, Adeleine, or Waddle Dee.

As part of Nintendo's plan to release one N64 game per monh, this is the fifth game to be released this year to Nintnedo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The previously released games are Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

The Expansion Pass launched with Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Sin and Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64, WinBack, and Yoshi’s Story. It also came with various SEGA titles.