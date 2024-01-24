The next Kick-Ass is set to be a reboot of the series, yet the film's director is saying it will be the third entry in a new trilogy of films - and the first two won't be Kick-Ass movies.

Matthew Vaughn, the director behind the original Kick-Ass, and producer of its sequel, as well as films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, and the upcoming Argylle, seems to have a lot in the works. A Kick-Ass reboot was confirmed last year, and outside of that the director has seven other films in the works according to IMDb, one of which is called School Fight, which production has already finished on. Speaking to Collider to promote Argylle, Vaugh explained that School Fight is actually the start of a new trilogy, which will end with the Kick-Ass reboot.

"The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let's call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they're all connected," Vaughn explained, with Vram being another project not currently listed on his IMDb page, marking nine projects he's involved with in various ways. Vram, as it's currently titled, is currently shooting now, but when asked if the plan was to finish all three films before releasing any of them, Vaughn explained, "No. So, when this (VRAM) is finished, I think this will launch, I'll be conservative on this, if we're lucky, Toronto, if we're not lucky, Sundance. Well, this year, next year, if you know what I mean."

The Kick-Ass reboot film hasn't started production yet, though Vaughn did also share that they're halfway through the script as of now. "There’s a very, very dare I say it... and it’s gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine," Vaughn explained. "It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, 'Kick-Ass' was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it. This is taking that whole concept to a worthy… not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing 'Kick-Ass,' which couldn’t be more 'Kick-Ass.'"

Vaughn is right, at the time there weren't as many adult-oriented superhero projects around, at least in film, as the first one came out only a couple of years after the MCU had started. Now, there's shows like The Boys and Invincible to contend with, both offering their own take on "what if superheroes were scary and bloody," so we'll have to wait and see how Vaughn handles that "meta" aspect.

There's no word on the release dates for any of these three projects, but if you're desperate to see more of Vaughn's work, Argyle is due out February 2.