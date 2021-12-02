Donate to charity livestream Jingle Jam, spread some holiday cheer, and get 56 PC games

Are you in the festive spirit? Are you walking snugly through the wintery nights wrapped in a big scarf and wooly hat? Maybe you're mulling some wine, or getting off your nut on eggnog. Perhaps you're feeling charitable, and want to throw some of your cash to a good cause. Don't worry, friend, we've got an idea for you.

Jingle Jam is an annual charity live stream from the folks at Yogscast that's been going for over 10 years (one a year, not a 10-year stream – that would be madness). It's become a big thing in the streaming community, and for a good reason; it's wholesome, it's fun and – if you care about this kind of thing – it can net you some PC games.

If you make a minimum donation of £35/$47, you will be able to nab a whopping 56 games that can be redeemed on Steam or Epic Games Store. These include Northgard, Embr, Project Winter, Barotrauma, Murder By Numbers, Hyperlight Drifter, Surviving Mars, Heaven's Vault and many, many more besides. It's a killer deal.

If you're eager to add this wealth of games to your collection, be mindful that the offer is only available to the first 100,000 people who donate the minimum amount. We don't expect they'll run out immidiately, but be aware of this if you're only thinking of donating to nab some games.

Any donations earned on the stream will be split between 14 different charities that are aimed at funding "disabled access to gaming and sport, cancer research, tackling structural racism and inequalities, LGBTQ+ issues, environmentalism and sustainability."

At the time of writing, the stream has raked in an impressive £848,652.32 – and we'd be willing to bet it'll smash the £1 million mark by the end of the day. But it needs you help to do so. So get on over there and donate if you're able. Happy holidays!