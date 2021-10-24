Graphics card and CPU shortages may last until at least 2023, says Intel

You've probably heard about the global chip shortage by now: it's one of the reasons that PS5 stock has been tricky to get hold of and it's affected the availability of the Xbox Series X/S consoles, too.

Sony has previously said it expects supply chain issues to last until 2022, whilst Xbox estimated that it would have a handle on the situation by summer 2021.

Now, in an interview with CNBC (via VGC), Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger noted that the issues are liable to carry on into 2023.

“We’re in the worst of it now, every quarter next year we’ll get incrementally better, but they’re not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023,” Gelsinger told the site.

We've previously heard rival company, AMD, suggest that the shortage would continue until at least the latter part of 2021, before saying later that the situation would "get better in 2022" – but Intel adding an extra year on that tally is certainly going to raise some eyebrows.

Between global supply chain issues, the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and a general semiconductor shortage, graphics cards and CPUs have been in short supply all around the world.

Blockchain miners have also posed a problem to the industry too, though China's government has recently cracked down on the industry and outlawed crypto trading, so that may improve the situation in the short term.

If you're still struggling to get your hands on that graphics card you want – or even a new-generation console – it stands to reason that your wait could be a little bit longer than you first thought.