If the rumours about an Oblivion remake are true, the wait for ES6 just got a lot easier

According to a now deleted Reddit post, a remake of the beloved Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is in the works over at Virtuous Games. The studio - itself at the centre of a previously leaked Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake which proved on the money - may very well be getting its hands on another fan favourite.

But first, the source. Earlier in the week Reddit User Suicidal_tendencie posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. This is a well-known hub for every leaky ship in the industry - both real and fictitious. The poster, claiming to be an ex-employee from Virtuous Games, revealed a range of projects including an Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake, although couldn't provide any screenshots as evidence.

"It is done currently using a pairing system, so it means that the remaster is running using both an Unreal Engine 5 project, and the Oblivion one. For instance, new graphics are rendered in the UE5 project, but most of the gameplay / physics /etc is still done in Oblivion. It should be released end of next year/ early [2025] depending m0stly if it's a remake or a remaster. It is mostly done in Paris, but Blackshamrock also helps the studio for the art." (Thanks Xfire for grabbing a screenshot before it was taken down.)

As mentioned previously, the post was later deleted, as was the account that posted it in the first place. However, the user was apparently verified as a former employee by a moderator on the subreddit. Even so, this is a pretty big claim, and without screenshots or other substantial evidence you should take it was a pinch of salt.

That post has some additional juice in there, in case you're not just an Elder Scrolls fan. The post claims there's a project dubbed "massive" in development, described as a combination of Shadow of the Colossus and Monster Hunter, as well as a new expansion for Amazon Games' New World, which is an odd one.