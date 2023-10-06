If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
It was made in 59

What is the best driving (not racing) game?

Vroom vroom vroom vroom, parallel park in my room.

Cars from the film Cars, with a face painted on top of the lead car
I don't have a driving licence. I can't drive a car. People assume I can because I like games with cars in them. I don't bother to correct people anymore, as I'm almost 41 years old and I simply can't be bothered. If you've ever imagined me driving a car because you assumed I could drive a car and this revelation has shaken you to your core, changing your worldview and altering your very existence on this earth, I'm sorry. To be clear, I have been in cars, just not driven them. I mostly walk places.

What a perfect intro to this week's Best Games Ever Podcast, in which we decide (or Jim picks based on no actual sense whatsoever) the best driving (not racing) game. I've also never raced in a car, unless you count go-karts, which I've done several times.

To find out if Jim made the right choice, you’ll have to watch or listen to The Best Games Ever Podcast episode 72, conveniently available on this very page!

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme". And for games celeb Mike Channell of Outside Xbox fame for guesting on the show this week.

Watch the video version here:

Listen to the audio version here:

Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms:

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

