How to complete Chamber of Clarity puzzle

The Chamber of Clarity is the second major chamber you come across in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and can be somewhat tricky for those who aren't super clued up on puzzles. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will throw several puzzles at you, though.

If you are struggling with the Chamber of Clarity, we've got you sorted. We've written this guide on how to complete the Chamber of Clarity.

As you enter, pull the box beneath you to the right so you can cross the gap to the other side. Before you jump across it, leap down to where it was in the wall. There will be a side path you can climb up inside. Don’t run across the walls ahead of you, instead drop down and you’ll find a treasure.

Run across the walls to the platform above, and you’ll find a force echo you can scan. Once you scan it, follow the path around then pull the two boxes ahead of you to reach the other side of the room. Once you reach the other side, there will be a chest you can loot.

Drop down and leap over the first box we pulled out earlier. Walk forward until you reach another drop, then pull another box from the right to the left. It will have vines you can climb up on its side.

Push this first, then climb!

Before you jump on the vines, pull the box back towards the right. As it moves, jump on the vines and ride the box to the next room. Once there, turn around to face the prior room, and you’ll see a circular door above you can push down. Do that!

Once the door is open, push the box back to the previous room. Once that is done, walk to the right side of the room and you’ll see another cube you can pull out of the wall. Do so, and you’ll find a force echo you can scan for a collectible. Once you've taken it, walk to the second box and pull the first box back towards you. As the second box is in its way, this will stop the box early and create a platform for later.

This is the perfect placement you're looking for.

Once the first box is in position you’ll want to reset the second boxes’ position. To the far right of the room. As it travels, climb up the vines on it and leap to the ledge nearby. Once you make the jump over, you’ll find a force echo that you can interact with for a collectible. Continue left across several wall runs, you’ll come to a circular doorway.

Since we moved the boxes correctly earlier, you’ll be able to jump on the first box and through the door we pushed open earlier. As you jump through, you’ll find a force echo to the right you can scan.

Once you’ve collected that, push the box through into the first room. Before you drop down, force pull a panel away from a far wall to shoot out a metal beam over the room. With that done, drop down, walk up to the window between the rooms, and pull the first box back to its original position.

Pull this down! You're nearly done!

Climb on the third box, leap to the metal beam, then to the first box, then to the platform ahead. Under a statue is a force essence, which is your prize for completing the chamber. It contains the Fellowship perk.