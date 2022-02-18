What items are safe to sell in Horizon Forbidden West?

If you've been wandering around Horizon Forbidden West's myriad biomes, you may have noticed that Aloy can't help but pick up just about every item she sees. Whether it's some ancient wristwatch pilfered from an old chest, or a machine heart prised from the chest of some once-majestic cyber-beast, that item pouch of hers fills up quickly.

With so many items available in the game, it can be difficult to keep track of what you’ve actually crammed into the various pouches concealed about your person. Even worse, the game tries to make you automatically sell a lot of items that can actually be used later on in the game.

To make sure you don't get caught short and sell something that you'll definitely need later on, we've whipped up a quick guide that tells you what is safe to sell in Horizon Forbidden West.

Don't trust the 'Valuables to Sell' tab

First thing's first: don't ever use the option at a vendor that allows you to dump all the stuff out of your valuables pouch for some quick and easy cash by marking with Triangle, then selling all.

The game groups some key items into this section of your inventory, and will often prompt you to sell Processed Metal Blocks, Pristine Fangs/Skulls, Machine Hearts or other items – these items will often have other uses elsewhere in the game (Machine Hearts are typically used for upgrading weapons and armor, so you absolutely want to keep hold of those.

What items are safe to sell?

With the knowledge of a full playthrough under our belts, these are the items it is safe to sell in Horizon Forbidden West.

The following items can be safely traded away to vendors:

Anything with 'Ancient' in the name – these items are purely designed to get you cash.

Anything with 'Ingot' in the name – these items are purely designed to get you cash.

Weapon Coils that you have better versions of – for example, feel free to sell a weak Fire damage upgrade if you get a stronger one.

Armor Weaves you have better versions of – same as above; if you've got a better stealth Weave, it makes sense to sell off any less useful items.

And that's about it. Cash isn't that scarce in this game, so you shouldn't need to sell anything else (you get good rewards from missions and find plenty of sellable valuables in the world, especially if you're doing side-quests).

If you do need some quick cash here or there, go into your item upgrade menu and see what machine parts you actually need to keep hold of (hitting Triangle to 'Create Job' when looking at upgrades at Workbenches helps you keep track of these items better).

Once you know which machine parts you definitely no longer need, you can sell off the surplus items – typically, in my run, this meant mostly selling off Burrower parts and Bellowback parts.

What items should you keep?

Despite being listed in the 'valuables to sell' tab, you should not sell:

Any item with 'Heart' in the name – these can be used to upgrade weapons and armour.

Any item with 'Pristine' in the name – these items can be specifically traded with vendors for other goods (and are worth more than their value in currency as a result).

Processed Metal Blocks – these can be traded with Oseram Salvage Contractor Merchants for better machine parts, and are more valuable here than they are at regular vendors.

Don't panic if you sell something you shouldn't

Oops, did you sell that Tremortusk Tusk by accident? Need it to power up your favourite bow? Don't fret, you can get it back easily. Just go to any vendor and find the Buy Back menu under the Buy tab. Here, anything you've sold will be avaiable for you to purchase again (with a slight hike in cost for the trouble).

This feature is particularly handy if you've got a new weapon and want to buy back an upgrade part to juice it up, right away.

For more help on Aloy's adventure, check out our full Horizon Forbidden West guide.