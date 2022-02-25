At the climax of the Tenakth arc in Horizon Forbidden West, a difficult moral decision falls to Aloy at the end of the battle: should she kill or spare Regalla?

At the behest of the enigmatic Sylens, Regalla has led the machine-riding Tenakth rebels throughout Aloy’s foray in the Forbidden West, promising bloodthirsty revenge against the Carja for their part in the Red Raids wars.

The Tenakth chief Hekkaro already spared Regalla’s life once, citing it as his greatest mistake. But now that the goalposts have shifted towards the real enemy, Far Zenith, could Regalla make for a powerful ally in the battles to come?

Should you kill or spare Regalla in Horizon Forbidden West?

To see some cool story moments and unlock some interesting conversation options back at base, you should spare Regalla.

You do this by selecting the ‘Heart’ option, “There’s another battle ahead”.

While letting Regalla live doesn’t have a bearing on the ultimate outcome of Horizon Forbidden West’s critical path, it does give you the opportunity to hear some backstory for one of the game’s main antagonists first hand.

Back at base, you can find Regalla preparing in the server room under the stairs, where Beta has been staying.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking to her here helps give you some insight into her motivations and a chance to enjoy the character design work for longer than her brief screen time so far.

On top of that, who doesn’t love a bad-guy-turned-good lining up with the rest of the heroes to face the ultimate baddie? It’s cheesy, but a lot of fun.

So while Hekkaro’s advice might have been to finish off what he couldn’t, yet again Aloy has turned a seemingly impossible situation on its head by winning over a seemingly incorrigible enemy.

For more on what to see and do before the end of your adventure, check out our Horizon Forbidden West guide.