Here's the final trailer ahead of Uncharted's theatrical release

Sony has released the final trailer for Uncharted, coming exclusively to cinemas on February 11.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the movie stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

In it, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan which was lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

What started out as a heist job quickly turns into a globe-trotting race to reach the prize before the bad guy, Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), reaches it as he claims he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure.

Nate and Sully will need to decipher the clues and solve this very old mystery if they wish to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother.

This film has been in the works in some form or another since 2008. Zombieland: Double Tap's Ruben Fleischer stepped in to helm the film and is the seventh, and final, director to be attached to the project.

Filming began in March 2020 but was soon shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed filming in July.

The Uncharted film was previously set for a December 18, 2020 release, before being bumped until March 5, 2021, when director Travis Knight left the project. The coronavirus pandemic pushed its launch until October 8, 2021, before it was brought forward to July 16, 2021, before once again being delayed to February 2022.