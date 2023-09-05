Having sex in Starfield is OP

If you're someone that likes to rack up your levels quickly, then you might want to find a companion in Starfield quickly.

Starfield, is, you might be surprised to hear, a video game. And with video games comes different gameplay features, like gunplay, levels, and status effects. Sometimes these status effects have things like buffs, which can add a little pep in your step. As it turns out, Starfield too has status effects with buffs! For example, did you know if you sleep with a companion, you get an XP boost? Sorry, what's that? You think I'm just doing a little goof? No, no, it's true, and best of all, the effect is quite literally called "emotional security."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This little tip was shared in Starfield's subreddit, with the boost apparently giving you a +15% XP gain while it's active. Notably, this seems to be the biggest XP boost that you can get in the game, as you typically get a +10% XP bonus when sleeping in a bed without a companion. So yes, Bethesda is saying that if you bone in its game, you get a little something extra, as well as some emotional security. This isn't technically a new thing for Bethesda, though, as there was also the Lover's Embrace perk from Fallout 4 which did the same thing.

It should be pointed out that if you want access to this XP boost, you will have to go through all of the romance options with whichever companion you want to do so with. Once you're married, as long as they're travelling with you, and you sleep in a bed, that XP boost is yours. Of course, Starfield is an overwhelming game, so if you need some help on the marriage process that's ok - we've got a guide that shows you how to get married in Starfield.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.