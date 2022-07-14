If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Have a look at some debut gameplay footage of The Division: Resurgence

New York City is in your hands.
Ubisoft has released gameplay footage for its upcoming mobile game, The Division: Resurgence.

The footage shows Division Agents encountering enemies in the streets of post-crisis New York.

Additionally, the video shows how the game was developed for mobiles and provides a closer look into weapon customization and shooting mechanics.

Announced earlier this month, the free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game features a new storyline and contains different classes and enemy factions.

With the open world, you can expect a detailed urban environment, the ability to play solo or co-op, a variety of PvE activities, story missions, and world activities.

You can customize your character by collecting and upgrading gear. As you level up and improve your skills, new specializations will unlock with signature weapons and gadgets that you can swap at any time, allowing you to try new abilities and find "the best co-op synergy" with fellow agents.

The Division: Resurgence will be available for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play.

Interested parties can sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests through the official website.

