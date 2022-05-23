Halo fan’s Unreal Engine 5 project looks even better than the TV series

Are you a fan of the Halo series, and the gorgeous alien worlds it takes you to? We’ve been to some great places in the series’ twenty years history: the dark forest and sprawling interiors of 323 Guilty Spark in Halo 1, the Forerunner Gas Mine in Halo 2, or the gigantic open world of Halo Infinite’s Zeta Halo.

However, it looks like a member of the Halo community wants to throw their own hat into the ring with their own jaw-dropping Unreal Engine 5 fan project. Titled ‘Fractured’, creator Infinite Forges - a level designer at Gearbox - has shown off their latest explorable experience in the video embedded below. It’s fantastic and well worth a watch.

You can see the demo yourself in this short walkthrough!

With a setting sun covering the map in an orange glow, the demo shows the player character explore a tropical local covered in palm trees and other lush flora, which clash perfectly against the hexagonal structures that make up the Zeta Halo and giant triangular Forerunner structures that you can see sparking overhead.

The demo is filled with the futuristic forerunner tech that you know and love.

Looking through the Infinite Forges channel, there are numerous videos cataloguing the different steps taken to bring this fan project to life. There are hours of live stream vods available to watch, so if you’ve ever been curious as to the process of creating one of these excellent Unreal Engine 5 fan projects that we’ve been covering on the site, this could be the perfect chance to find out.

If you're curious about Halo Infinite, a new season recently went live too!

As for Infinite Forges, they’ve written in the description of their video on the Fractured demo that they intend to create many more for their channel, so it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on them if you love what they’ve done here.

